“Ronaldo is frustrated” – Ex-Arsenal star predicts whether Manchester United forward will stay at Old Trafford after being dropped to the bench ahead of Brighton defeat

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo will hold another round of negotiations with Manchester United. Campbell expects the striker to remain at Old Trafford despite his apparent desire to leave the club.

The 37-year-old scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League games last term. However, the Red Devils endured a dismal campaign, finishing sixth in the league table and failing to qualify for this season's Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen to join a club that will allow him to play in Europe's elite competition. He failed to turn up for the club's pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand due to 'personal reasons'. The Portuguese played just 45 minutes of football prior to the start of the campaign.

Ronaldo was named on the bench for the game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (August 7). He was visibly frustrated after the Seagulls took a 2-0 lead over his side in the first half.

The veteran forward was introduced as a second-half substitute. He had a positive impact on Manchester United's performance but was unable to help his side avoid defeat.

Erik ten Hag's side's disappointing display has fuelled rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club. However, Campbell believes he will stay at Old Trafford and told Football Insider:

"There has to be another round of talks. Erik ten Hag needs to say to him, 'Look, you are going nowhere. You need to knuckle down. You have a part to play here.' He has signed a contract at the end of the day. Ronaldo is frustrated. That is clear."

"There are not many bigger clubs out there than Manchester United though. There is not many clubs coming in for him and that is because they cannot afford him. He is paid that well. I think there is going to have to be a bridge built. I think he will end up staying for the season, I really do."

As per The Mirror, the Portuguese is pushing for a move away from United despite having a year left on his contract. However, the player's agent Jorge Mendes has thus far been unable to find a buyer.

Manchester United's dismal attacking display against Brighton highlighted their need to keep Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United endured a disappointing opening game of the season against Brighton at Old Trafford. The Red Devils enjoyed an impressive pre-season campaign, during which the side's attacking play gave United fans hope of a brighter future under Erik ten Hag.

However, the 13-time Premier League champions were wasteful in front of goal against Graham Potter's side. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes missed a number of golden opportunities to help get their side back into the game.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of an out-and-out goalscorer and No. 9 like Cristiano Ronaldo to convert chances. The club are, therefore, likely to do everything in their power to keep hold of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

