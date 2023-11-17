“Ronaldo would get a 5-month ban for that”, “Arrest that thug” - Fans can’t believe Lionel Messi escaped punishment for ‘ridiculous’ act in 2-0 loss

Lionel Messi was embroiled in a contentious incident with Uruguayan defender Mathias Olivera, which some fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo would have been punished for. The incident took place in Argentina's World Cup qualifier match against Uruguay in Buenos Aires, where the hosts lost 2-0.

The match, which was already bristling with tension, escalated in the 20th minute when a verbal confrontation between Olivera and Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul intensified. Messi made his way into the argument and noticeably made it physical.

The Argentine legend, with a deliberate motion, thrust his right elbow into Olivera's chest, followed by putting his left hand around the defender's neck briefly. This was surprisingly met with a rather stoic reaction from Olivera, who maintained his focus on De Paul even as the skirmish drew other players and was eventually diffused.

In a decision that has since been the subject of considerable debate, referee Wilmer Roldan opted not to issue any disciplinary cards to the involved players. The leniency, particularly in the case of Lionel Messi, ignited a firestorm of reactions among football fans on Twitter.

One fan suggested that had Cristiano Ronaldo been in Messi's place, a prolonged suspension would have been inevitable:

“Ronaldo would get a 5 month ban for that”

Another fan called for the Argentine captain to be arrested for his actions:

“Arrest that thug”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo "likes" Instagram post criticizing Lionel Messi after 8th Ballon d'Or win

The rivalry between football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may have been subdued by their advancing years and geographic distance, but it was once again brought to the forefront following Messi's latest triumph.

The Argentine maestro was recently crowned with his eighth Ballon d'Or. Notably, his Portuguese rival, now plying his trade on a different continent, reacted with laughing emojis to an Instagram post that cast doubts on the fairness of Messi's victory.

Expand Tweet

Messi's win came after he led Argentina to their third World Cup victory and secured the Golden Ball last year. However, he had a mixed season with Paris Saint-Germain, and his performance in the latter half of the season may not have been seen as up-to-par.

In contrast, Erling Haaland, who has been in scintillating form for Manchester City, leading them to a treble, was seen by some as a more fitting recipient of the Ballon d'Or.