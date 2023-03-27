"Ronaldo has more goals in March than Messi has in 2023" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in Portugal's 6-0 thrashing of Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo was on song yet again, scoring a brace, as Portugal brushed aside Luxembourg by a scoreline of 6-0 in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualification game. Fans on Twitter went into meltdown while watching the action unfold.
Ronaldo opened the scoring in the ninth minute as Nuno Mendes headed a Bruno Fernandes cross down for the number 7. He provided a quick left-footed finish to get Roberto Martinez's side on their way.
Bernardo Silva provided a supreme left-footed cross that Joao Felix guided home in style with his head six minutes later. Luxembourg's misery worsened when Silva scored a great header in the 28th minute. Joao Palhinha was the creator-in-chief on that occasion.
Ronaldo completed his brace in the 31st minute after Bruno Fernandes found his former Manchester United teammate in space. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished it with a masterful left-footed touch.
While Ronaldo was taken off in the second half of the game, substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leao got on the scoresheet to make it 6-0 for the 2016 European champions on a comfortable night out.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo shone in Portugal's thumping of Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier matchday 2 game:
Cristiano Ronaldo has made a strong comeback in his Portugal career
Cristiano Ronaldo has been Portugal's talisman for almost two decades. However, it looked like his era was coming to an end when Ronaldo struggled to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ronaldo was even benched for his country's knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco. The Al-Nassr superstar admitted recently that he contemplated calling time on his international career following the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo said ahead of the clash against Liechtenstein (via GOAL):
“I'm not going to lie. In our life, we have to put everything on the scale. We thought, we reflected, me and my family, but then we came to the conclusion that, despite the difficulties, we cannot throw in the towel. I was able to see situations at different angles. I learned a lot from that."
Cristiano Ronaldo, though, has now once again found his scoring boots. Despite being 38, his nose for a chance remains intact. Fans will hope he can carry on until the Euros in Germany in 2024.