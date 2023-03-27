"Ronaldo has more goals in March than Messi has in 2023" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in Portugal's 6-0 thrashing of Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo was on song yet again, scoring a brace, as Portugal brushed aside Luxembourg by a scoreline of 6-0 in their latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualification game. Fans on Twitter went into meltdown while watching the action unfold.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the ninth minute as Nuno Mendes headed a Bruno Fernandes cross down for the number 7. He provided a quick left-footed finish to get Roberto Martinez's side on their way.

Bernardo Silva provided a supreme left-footed cross that Joao Felix guided home in style with his head six minutes later. Luxembourg's misery worsened when Silva scored a great header in the 28th minute. Joao Palhinha was the creator-in-chief on that occasion.

Ronaldo completed his brace in the 31st minute after Bruno Fernandes found his former Manchester United teammate in space. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished it with a masterful left-footed touch.

While Ronaldo was taken off in the second half of the game, substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leao got on the scoresheet to make it 6-0 for the 2016 European champions on a comfortable night out.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo shone in Portugal's thumping of Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier matchday 2 game:

Janty @CFC_Janty



𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟖 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo now has the most goals in 2023.𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟖 BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo now has the most goals in 2023.𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟖 🇵🇹 https://t.co/KkSgGr4rsM

CRBR 🇧🇷 @CR7Brasil



As duas comemorações mais fodas do futebol mundial. Ele fez… Cristiano Ronaldo fez o SIIIIIIU dormindo.As duas comemorações mais fodas do futebol mundial. Ele fez… Cristiano Ronaldo fez o SIIIIIIU dormindo.As duas comemorações mais fodas do futebol mundial. 🐐 https://t.co/zp8ZGuVUI0

B/R Football @brfootball 121 Portugal goals and counting for Cristiano Ronaldo 121 Portugal goals and counting for Cristiano Ronaldo 😤 https://t.co/uInZj8yRnq

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



That's the first time he's reached double digits against an international side.



He loves a goal against Luxembourg Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 10 goals in 11 games against Luxembourg.That's the first time he's reached double digits against an international side.He loves a goal against Luxembourg Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 10 goals in 11 games against Luxembourg.That's the first time he's reached double digits against an international side.He loves a goal against Luxembourg 😁 https://t.co/aRZHtOQxEA

DEAR GOD🇬🇭❤️ @mrlamar01 If you still don’t believe Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time you are lagging behind!! If you still don’t believe Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time you are lagging behind!!🐐❤️ https://t.co/auUD8VZWu4

Janty @CFC_Janty



That’s more than some people career goals Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 155 goals with his weak foot. 🤯That’s more than some people career goals Cristiano Ronaldo now has scored 155 goals with his weak foot. 🤯That’s more than some people career goals 😭😭😭 https://t.co/ZLl6dFxzhG

CR7 Portugal @CR7_PORFC



12 Games

13 Goals

2 Assists



Not bad.. 🤨 Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023:12 Games13 Goals2 AssistsNot bad.. 🤨 Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023:👤 12 Games⚽️ 13 Goals🅰️ 2 AssistsNot bad.. 🤨🔥 https://t.co/kARKmIfEka

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 11th goal in 11 games against Luxembourg Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 11th goal in 11 games against Luxembourg 💀 https://t.co/QdfcyTcv8F

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo has combined his two celebrations Cristiano Ronaldo has combined his two celebrations 😂❤️ https://t.co/G6AWO8Wbg6

aurora @cr7stianos



EUROPE YOUR KING IS BACK Cristiano Ronaldo combined his iconic celebrations tonight 🤩EUROPE YOUR KING IS BACK Cristiano Ronaldo combined his iconic celebrations tonight 🤩EUROPE YOUR KING IS BACK 🇵🇹 https://t.co/Hlxrl39OPL

Preeti @MadridPreeti Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023:



- 13 goals

- 2 assists

- Most Hattricks

- Most Match Winners

- Most Player of the Match



If this is finished, Every player in the world would want to be finished. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023:- 13 goals- 2 assists- Most Hattricks- Most Match Winners- Most Player of the MatchIf this is finished, Every player in the world would want to be finished. https://t.co/nBPlM7T2z5

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo





Cristiano Ronaldo after 2 games for Portugal in 2023:





Clear to see who's been “the problem”. Cristiano Ronaldo under Fernando Santos in 2022:Cristiano Ronaldo after 2 games for Portugal in 2023:Clear to see who's been “the problem”. Cristiano Ronaldo under Fernando Santos in 2022:⚽⚽⚽Cristiano Ronaldo after 2 games for Portugal in 2023:⚽⚽⚽⚽Clear to see who's been “the problem”. https://t.co/C0UZaSgS2G

Preeti @MadridPreeti Every youngster on the planet will mimic this Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the coming days Every youngster on the planet will mimic this Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the coming days 🐐 https://t.co/X8efBelb98

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Bruno Fernandes assists Cristiano Ronaldo for his 2nd goal. Bruno Fernandes assists Cristiano Ronaldo for his 2nd goal. #MUFC 🚨🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes assists Cristiano Ronaldo for his 2nd goal. #MUFC

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo always has time for his fans Cristiano Ronaldo always has time for his fans 👍 https://t.co/V4OVIOsY95

Martial🇬🇭✝️ @RmaOzil23 Cristiano Ronaldo is 68 goals away from reaching 900 career goals.



The greatest ever Cristiano Ronaldo is 68 goals away from reaching 900 career goals.The greatest ever 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo is 68 goals away from reaching 900 career goals.The greatest ever https://t.co/vU0zifZ9Zr

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC Cristiano Ronaldo's passion for the beautiful game will never change. Cristiano Ronaldo's passion for the beautiful game will never change. https://t.co/IRGTxKs6oz

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK Joao Felix has just scored for Portugal Joao Felix has just scored for Portugal 🇵🇹 https://t.co/55xnl9GQe5

SAJAL @Modric_D_Madrid The past , the present and the future of Portugal !! What a goal by Jõao Felix 🥶 The past , the present and the future of Portugal !! What a goal by Jõao Felix 🥶 https://t.co/TjdAsDqR54

Janty @CFC_Janty



TODAY IS MY DAYYY JOAO FELIX AND RONALDO GOAL ON THE SAME DAYTODAY IS MY DAYYY JOAO FELIX AND RONALDO GOAL ON THE SAME DAY 😭😭😭TODAY IS MY DAYYY 😭😭🇵🇹🇵🇹

Cris Blacks @Cris_Blacks



The longevity of Cristiano is unmatched Felix was 4 years old when Cristiano Ronaldo started his international career.The longevity of Cristiano is unmatched Felix was 4 years old when Cristiano Ronaldo started his international career. The longevity of Cristiano is unmatched 🐐 https://t.co/TpZUFZpo0L

GUTIfied™🇪🇦 @Farookmadridist Ronaldo really gave heading classes for Bernardo and felix Ronaldo really gave heading classes for Bernardo and felix https://t.co/nVcprJoTaz

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Since 2021, no midfielder has more G/A for Portugal than Bruno Fernandes (18 G/A). Bernardo Silva is in second with 8.



@FernandesZone Since 2021, no midfielder has more G/A for Portugal than Bruno Fernandes (18 G/A). Bernardo Silva is in second with 8. 🚨🇵🇹 Since 2021, no midfielder has more G/A for Portugal than Bruno Fernandes (18 G/A). Bernardo Silva is in second with 8. @FernandesZone https://t.co/TUBPJ1TRed

City Xtra @City_Xtra GOAL! Bernardo Silva now scores for Portugal vs Luxembourg. 0-3. GOAL! Bernardo Silva now scores for Portugal vs Luxembourg. 0-3. 🇵🇹🔵

Erik @Total_Zlatan Fernando Santos and Ten Hag really made us think Ronaldo was finished… they need to apologize to him right now Fernando Santos and Ten Hag really made us think Ronaldo was finished… they need to apologize to him right now https://t.co/awErNYIvIg

Drayyy💙🥷 @drayy09 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I will never forgive Ten Hag and Manchester United for making us think Ronaldo was Finished!!!🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I will never forgive Ten Hag and Manchester United for making us think Ronaldo was Finished!!!💔🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/eKpB0wHMfR

Kiruhura's Finest 🇺🇬 @NuweRichard Cristiano Ronaldo scoring gives me goosebumps , someone arrest Erik Ten Hag now Cristiano Ronaldo scoring gives me goosebumps , someone arrest Erik Ten Hag now😭😭😭 https://t.co/N3leSVxpk8

𝘛𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦 @tundemoore_x Ten Hag made us believe Ronaldo couldn’t even pass the ball and reduced him to a random footballer.



Man ruined his confidence just after being down because of his daughter’s loss. Ten Hag made us believe Ronaldo couldn’t even pass the ball and reduced him to a random footballer. Man ruined his confidence just after being down because of his daughter’s loss.

⚡️ @JimmyCoooks We’d be in a title race if Ten Hag didn’t treat Ronaldo like shit and gave him time when he was struggling. Argue with your wall. We’d be in a title race if Ten Hag didn’t treat Ronaldo like shit and gave him time when he was struggling. Argue with your wall.

ssop96 @SnakeMake2



Ronaldo now has more goals in march than messi in 2023☠️ 🏴‍☠️ Messi fans really thought Ronaldo would end this season with less than 10 goalsRonaldo now has more goals in march than messi in 2023☠️🏴‍☠️ Messi fans really thought Ronaldo would end this season with less than 10 goals💀Ronaldo now has more goals in march than messi in 2023☠️💀🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/Wv6UpS2ppZ

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a strong comeback in his Portugal career

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Portugal's talisman for almost two decades. However, it looked like his era was coming to an end when Ronaldo struggled to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo was even benched for his country's knockout games against Switzerland and Morocco. The Al-Nassr superstar admitted recently that he contemplated calling time on his international career following the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo said ahead of the clash against Liechtenstein (via GOAL):

“I'm not going to lie. In our life, we have to put everything on the scale. We thought, we reflected, me and my family, but then we came to the conclusion that, despite the difficulties, we cannot throw in the towel. I was able to see situations at different angles. I learned a lot from that."

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, has now once again found his scoring boots. Despite being 38, his nose for a chance remains intact. Fans will hope he can carry on until the Euros in Germany in 2024.

