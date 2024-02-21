“Ronaldo is not going to like that” - Alejandro Garnacho told by fan he could upset Manchester United hero with his Lionel Messi comment

Manchester United winger and Lionel Messi's Argentine teammate Alejandro Garnacho recently made a contrasting comment to a Red Devil fan outside Carrington.

Known for being a Cristiano Ronaldo fan and having previously played with him, Garnacho has made it public on several occasions about his admiration for the Portuguese icon.

However, in a recent video (via Sport Bible), Garnacho was seen signing a shirt for a young fan when he was asked about his favourite footballer of all time. The Argentine winger replied with a smile:

"Messi"

The fan replied humorusly:

"Who? Oh Messi. Ronaldo is not going to like that."

Garnacho scored his debut Manchester United goal alongside Ronaldo and was seen celebrating with the Portuguese captain. The young Argentine winger also mimicked Ronaldo's iconic 'siu' celebration after scoring a stunning bicycle kick against Everton last year.

Garnacho has seven goals and three assists in 33 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season. He has become an integral player in the team, racking up 2151 minutes of action, averaging 65 minutes per outing.

Di Maria's suggestion to Garnacho when choosing between Manchester United icon Ronaldo and Messi

Garnacho's national teammate Angel Di Maria has experience of playing alongside both legends of the game - Ronaldo and Messi.

Talking about Garnacho's fandom for Ronaldo, Di Maria told Argentine newspaper Ole (via Sport Bible):

“The only thing I wouldn’t do is celebrate Cristiano. I would score the goal, and I would do like Messi does. I’ll stick with that."

Praising the player's abilities, he added:

"He is a very fast player, he has incredible ability. He is going to gain it with experience and coming to the National Team, it is a place where you learn a lot and continue to improve. It helped me a lot to grow technically in every way, it is spectacular."

The Manchester United winger made his Argentina debut in June 2023 in a friendly against Australia.