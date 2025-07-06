"Ronaldo got him sacked", "This is so unusual" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate joins Turkish club on loan deal

Football fans have been left shocked as Al-Nassr confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo's strike partner Jhon Duran has moved to Fenerbahce on loan. The Colombia international has completed a temporary switch to the Turkish outfit just six months after moving to Saudi Arabia.

Jhon Duran raised eyebrows when he opted to swap UEFA Champions League campaigners Aston Villa for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League aged 21 during the winter. The youngster teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh and scored 12 goals in 18 appearances during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Duran grew disillusioned with life in the Saudi top-flight and made his intention to leave the club this summer known. He has now joined Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on a season-long loan, having also reportedly been offered to Manchester United this summer.

A lot of football fans were far from impressed with the news of the departure of the Colombian striker from Al-Nassr, and a number of them took to X to share their thoughts.

A fan questioned why the striker is running from Saudi Arabia.

"Why is is running from Saudi", they asked.

Another fan expressed surprise at Duran's transfer away from the club.

"Wow..this is so unusual, he literally joined Al Nassr yesterday", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that the former Aston Villa man is racking up teams in his career without making any impact.

"From Al Nassr bench to Fenerbahçe dreams — man’s career moving like a suitcase. Lots of travel, no impact.” 💼", they wrote.

A fan accused Cristiano Ronaldo of forcing the striker out of the club.

"Ronaldo got him sacked", they wrote.

Another fan insinuated that Duran has decided to leave the inferior league after making some money.

"Bro got the bag and decided to run from Saudi Farmers League", they posted.

Jhon Duran becomes the second player to join Fenerbahce from Al-Nassr this year, with Anderson Talisca having completed the switch in January. Duran joined the Knights of Najd for a club-record fee around the same time and will be disappointed with how things have turned out.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to target Real Madrid ace: Reports

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for his side to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo this summer, as per Sky Sports (via SI.com). The Saudi Pro League outfit are looking to sign attacking reinforcement this summer, as they look to strengthen their ranks.

The Knights of Najd have been linked with Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli but Ronaldo believes they will be best served going after Rodrygo, instead. The Brazil international is unsettled in Madrid, with the Spanish giants reportedly willing to listen to offers for him.

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence may convince his club to make a move for Rodrygo, who has been linked with Arsenal. The Saudi giants will look to offer the 24-year-old a mouth-watering salary as well as assurance of regular minutes if they do make an attempt to sign him.

