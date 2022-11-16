"Ronaldo is the greatest player in the world and he must be hurting" - Manchester United superstar's ex-teammate offers support and details his own struggles at club

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard has sympathized with Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward criticized the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag and others in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo grabbed headlines after he made explosive statements in an ill-advised interview with Morgan. In a conversation with the British broadcaster, he claimed that he feels betrayed by Manchester United.

The 37-year-old also confessed that he does not respect Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. Apart from slamming the manager, he also launched an attack on former teammate Wayne Rooney for criticizing him.

A lot has been said since snippets from the Portuguese icon's interview with Morgan emerged in the media. There have been claims that some Manchester United players have been hurt by his comments.

Lingard, though, has expressed his sympathy for Ronaldo, having had problems with the Red Devils himself. However, the Nottingham Forest attacker admitted that is in the dark about what is happening behind the scenes. He told talkSPORT:

"It's his situation. I dealt with my own situation with the club, obviously we kept it behind closed doors. We still ended on good terms, of course. I still support the club."

"But, obviously that's his situation. I don't know what's been said or what's happened between him and the manager. That's not my place, I can't really comment on something that I don't really know too much of."

"Like I say, it's his situation and that's how he's dealing with it. Football is crazy sometimes. Ronaldo is the greatest player in the world. He must be hurting, but I can't comment on the situation at the moment."

Lingard notably rose through the ranks at Manchester United's academy and began his senior career with them. He made 232 appearances across all competitions during his time with the Old Trafford outfit.

The 29-year-old put an end to his 22-year association with the Red Devils in the summer, joining Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. He has already opened up about his struggles during his final years with the club.

What next for Ronaldo and Manchester United?

Manchester United responded to Ronaldo's comments in his interview with Morgan in a statement on Monday (14th November). They have clarified that they will make a decision after establishing the full facts of the matter.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Ten Hag's side this term. He has managed to score just three goals so far, with two of them coming against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

