“Ronaldo was holding him back”, “Bro was wasting time under CR7” - Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate scoring wonder goal

A section of fans on X have accused Cristiano Ronaldo of holding back his former Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca after the latter recently netted a sensational goal. Talisca scored a hat-trick for Fenerbahce during their 4-1 win over Trabzonspor in the Super Lig on Sunday, April 6.
Despite trailing 1-0 at half-time, Talisca dispatched a penalty shortly after the break to level the scores (51'). The Brazilian attacker then made it 3-1 in the 64th minute before unleashing an unstoppable volley from outside the box to complete his hat-trick (77').
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023, lining up alongside Talisca. Despite the pair finding individual success on the pitch, they could not inspire the Knights of Najd to silverware across two seasons.
After months of criticism by Al-Nassr's fanbase, Talisca left the Saudi Pro League outfit to join Fenerbahce on January 27, 2025. The 31-year-old has done well to date, garnering eight goals and one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions.
One fan posted:
"Ronaldo was holding Talisca back like he does with every Portugal player"
Another fan tweeted:
"Bro was wasting time under cr7. Boom..🤯"
Other fans reacted below:
"Look at the player Ronaldo had and still couldn’t win s**t," one fan commented
"The main that put Al nassr on the map... getting the recognition he deserves. Tears man!" another commented
"Same guy who was doing all the work CR7 was getting credit for eh," one fan tweeted
"Ronaldo ran this dude away wow i can't believe it," another chimed in
"Carried CR7 in Saudi but fan boys say otherwise," one fan insisted
"Completely rejected the idea" - Fabrizio Romano provides Cristiano Ronaldo transfer update amid Al-Nassr uncertainty
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo's only focus is at Al-Nassr and that he has rejected the possibility of negotiating with other clubs. Ronaldo has been linked with Inter Miami and Al-Hilal in recent weeks amid rumors of the 40-year-old wanting to participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in June.
Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of the season. While he has been reported to have signed a new one-year deal, nothing has been officially confirmed to date.
Romano reported (via @TheNassrZone on X):
"Cristiano Ronaldo has completely rejected the idea of entering into any negotiations with any other club after entering the free period. Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to negotiate the possibility of joining any other club to participate in the Club World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo's focus is only on Al Nassr."
Ronaldo has been in excellent form for Al-Nassr this season, bagging 30 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.