Fans on Twitter launched scathing attacks on Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo for his lackluster performance in the 1-0 loss to Al-Ittihad on March 9. Romarinho scored the only goal of the top-of-the-table game in the Saudi Pro League in Jeddah in the 80th minute.

Al-Itthad are now the leaders of the SPL courtesy of their win against Rudi Garcia's team. They have 47 points on the board from 20 matches and are one point clear of Al-Nassr.

While there is plenty of football still to be played in the SPL season, the win is a massive boost for Nuno Espirito Santo's team. They have now beaten Al-Nassr twice since Ronaldo joined the club.

Santo's team came into the match having not conceded in nine hours of footballing action. They kept up that incredible defensive record with yet another clean sheet. Ittihad, in fact, haven't lost to Al-Nassr in the league since 2018.

Ronaldo had a big chance in injury time to restore parity for his team. While the Portuguese forward struck a venomous shot, he was brilliantly denied by Marcelo Grohe in the Ittihad goal.

Fans lambasted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Twitter for being unable to find the back of the net. One fan claimed that the veteran forward is ruining Al-Nassr. He wrote:

"Another hall of shame performance for Cristiano Ronaldo for my Al Nassr. Aboubakar & Talisca were sidelined for this $200 million dollar man MAJOR mistake. And now we aren’t 1st! Get him out of my club."

Another fan wrote:

"Ronaldo is holding this super team back."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Portugal international's performance in Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Ittihad:

the biological son @Xertifiedpapi_ Al nassr was top of the league before Ronaldo happened Al nassr was top of the league before Ronaldo happened

𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 @BallinKy_ @ESPNFC Ronaldo is holding this super team back @ESPNFC Ronaldo is holding this super team back😭😭

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Al Nassr is bottling the league to Al Ittihad and all I can say is it’s Ronaldo’s fault. Al Nassr is bottling the league to Al Ittihad and all I can say is it’s Ronaldo’s fault. https://t.co/q7kbedtCKp

M @madridfooty_ Messi is so insecure that he sent Mateu Lohaz to Saudi to stop Ronaldo Messi is so insecure that he sent Mateu Lohaz to Saudi to stop Ronaldo 😭😭 https://t.co/HP1xNd63PU

Mojeda ➐ @Mojeda101 Another hall of shame performance for Cristiano Ronaldo for my Al Nassr.



Aboubakar & Talisca were sidelined for this $200 million dollar man.



MAJOR mistake. And now we aren’t 1st!



Get him out of my club. Another hall of shame performance for Cristiano Ronaldo for my Al Nassr. Aboubakar & Talisca were sidelined for this $200 million dollar man. MAJOR mistake. And now we aren’t 1st!Get him out of my club. https://t.co/QWi6hmmzVZ

Janty @CFC_Janty No way is Lahoz refereeing in the Saudi League wtf 🤣



Ronaldo influence is insane No way is Lahoz refereeing in the Saudi League wtf 🤣Ronaldo influence is insane https://t.co/TOQfREKmga

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lose 1-0 to Al-Ittihad and drop to second in the Saudi Pro League Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lose 1-0 to Al-Ittihad and drop to second in the Saudi Pro League 😬 https://t.co/JWjbaeT5p7

17 @DxBruyneSZN @brfootball And they were laughing at messi @brfootball And they were laughing at messi 😭😭😭

FERDIE🇺🇸 @ferdie_lawrence @brfootball Apparently he works harder. Can’t even dominate camel league. Smh @brfootball Apparently he works harder. Can’t even dominate camel league. Smh

ThreeTwentyEight❁ @CCCXXVIII_ @brfootball first Messi loss then cr7. Ronaldo always copying his mentor @brfootball first Messi loss then cr7. Ronaldo always copying his mentor 😹😹 https://t.co/l9wlOdKiy1

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Cristiano Ronaldo is angry with the performance of the team.



Cristiano Ronaldo is angry with the performance of the team.https://t.co/oLP2zyEFkM

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live "But Ronaldo will never let this happen to his team" aged really well "But Ronaldo will never let this happen to his team" aged really well 😂 https://t.co/sPPwixQnzc

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's game against Al-Ittihad by the numbers

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

The former Real Madrid man found it hard to get in the thick of the action during the clash against Al-Ittihad. He managed only one shot on target and completed only two dribbles during the match.

He completed 24 out of his 36 attempted passes with a 67% accuracy and lost possession of the ball 15 times.

Al-Nassr will return to action on March 14 as Rudi Garcia's team take on Abha in the quarter-finals of the King Cup of Champions at Mrsool Park. They will face Abha again in the SPL at home after that on March 18.

