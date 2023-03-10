Fans on Twitter launched scathing attacks on Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo for his lackluster performance in the 1-0 loss to Al-Ittihad on March 9. Romarinho scored the only goal of the top-of-the-table game in the Saudi Pro League in Jeddah in the 80th minute.
Al-Itthad are now the leaders of the SPL courtesy of their win against Rudi Garcia's team. They have 47 points on the board from 20 matches and are one point clear of Al-Nassr.
While there is plenty of football still to be played in the SPL season, the win is a massive boost for Nuno Espirito Santo's team. They have now beaten Al-Nassr twice since Ronaldo joined the club.
Santo's team came into the match having not conceded in nine hours of footballing action. They kept up that incredible defensive record with yet another clean sheet. Ittihad, in fact, haven't lost to Al-Nassr in the league since 2018.
Ronaldo had a big chance in injury time to restore parity for his team. While the Portuguese forward struck a venomous shot, he was brilliantly denied by Marcelo Grohe in the Ittihad goal.
Fans lambasted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Twitter for being unable to find the back of the net. One fan claimed that the veteran forward is ruining Al-Nassr. He wrote:
"Another hall of shame performance for Cristiano Ronaldo for my Al Nassr. Aboubakar & Talisca were sidelined for this $200 million dollar man MAJOR mistake. And now we aren’t 1st! Get him out of my club."
Another fan wrote:
"Ronaldo is holding this super team back."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Portugal international's performance in Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Ittihad:
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's game against Al-Ittihad by the numbers
The former Real Madrid man found it hard to get in the thick of the action during the clash against Al-Ittihad. He managed only one shot on target and completed only two dribbles during the match.
He completed 24 out of his 36 attempted passes with a 67% accuracy and lost possession of the ball 15 times.
Al-Nassr will return to action on March 14 as Rudi Garcia's team take on Abha in the quarter-finals of the King Cup of Champions at Mrsool Park. They will face Abha again in the SPL at home after that on March 18.