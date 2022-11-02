"Ronaldo has a job to do as well" - Manchester United legend comments on the fallout between Cristiano Ronaldo and Gary Neville

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has expressed his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo suffering a fallout with his former Red Devils teammate and captain Gary Neville.

Ronaldo, 37, stole the headlines last month for storming down the tunnel during his team's 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur. After his refusal to come on as a second-half substitute, the veteran striker was dropped from the Red Devils' squad for their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the final whistle. Cristiano Ronaldo went down the tunnel at Old Trafford before the final whistle. https://t.co/bnuFytZkxQ

In the aftermath of the incident, Neville labeled the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's behavior as 'unacceptable'. He told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"I don't think [Erik ten Hag] was left with any other option, that's the second time Cristiano has left Old Trafford in his car before his team have got in the changing room. I have to say, as someone in the dressing room, it's something that’s unacceptable."

Neville claimed that the Old Trafford outfit should part ways with the Portuguese attacker as the club are better without his services. He added:

"Manchester United are better without him and Erik ten Hag knows that. The only thing that Cristiano and the club can do is get together and end the relationship. Cristiano is too good of a player, too fantastic of a character and the club have got to move on."

Ahead of Manchester United's 1-0 home win over West Ham United on Sunday (30 October), Ronaldo refused to acknowledge Neville in a pitchside meeting due to his recent remarks.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🤣 Gary Neville getting aired by Cristiano Ronaldo... Gary Neville getting aired by Cristiano Ronaldo... 😳🤣 https://t.co/UpKAmNjw1v

During an interview with OLBG, Sheringham was asked for his opinion on the saga involving the two Manchester United icons. He responded:

"It's funny because he snubbed Jamie Carragher the same way! We know what footballers are like, they can get upset. Gary Neville has a job to do, he is very outspoken and Cristiano is obviously upset. Cristiano has a job to do as well, if he's not doing it, then Gary will call him out for it."

Ronaldo, who failed to secure a permanent move away from the Red Devils earlier this summer, has started just three Premier League matches this season. So far, he has netted three goals and laid out one assist in 12 overall appearances for Manchester United.

Sporting CP to hold transfer talks for Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Mirror, Sporting CP are prepared to facilitate a return for Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming winter transfer window. To finalize a potential transfer, Manchester United will have to hand the player a significant pay-off.

The Lions, on the other hand, will pay the majority of their academy graduate's £500,000-a-week wages.

A potential return to Lisbon for the Portuguese striker is expected to be heralded as a jubilant homecoming. However, Ten Hag is set to make the final decision on the former Real Madrid man's future.

Although the player is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have an option to extend his deal by another year.

Poll : 0 votes