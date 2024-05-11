“Ronaldo joined the wrong team”, “CR7 effect” - Fans laugh at Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Hilal beat Al-Nassr to clinch 19th league title

Fans on X have trolled Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Hilal emphatically defeated Al-Hazm 4-1, beating Al-Nassr to clinch their 19th Saudi Pro League title. Ronaldo has now failed to win the league in his two seasons in Saudi Arabia, since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.

Al-Hilal continued their reign of dominance as they defeated Al-Hazm 4-1 at home earlier today (Saturday, May 11). Aleksandar Mitrovic scored two goals (15' (P), 45+3'). Meanwhile, Ahmed Al-Juwaid scored an own goal in the 39th minute and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (45+6') was also on target. Al-Hazm's Faiz Selemani (34') scored a consolation goal but was unable to reverse his side's fortunes.

Jorge Jesus and Co. are still unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League this season, having won 29 games and drawn two. They currently have 89 points from 31 games and have a chance of being invincibles. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are second with 77 points from 31 games, having won 25 games, drawn two, and lost four.

Following their league win, fans took to social media to troll Cristiano Ronaldo. One fan posted:

"Ronaldo joined the wrong team... This is the team he's supposed to play for"

Another fan wrote:

"The CR7 Effect"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Ronaldo couldn't win the title for Al Nassr", one fan said

"AL HILAL ARE OFFICIALLY CHAMPIONS OF ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE!!! 𝐋𝐄𝐓’𝐒 𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐇 𝐀𝐓 𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐎 𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐃𝐎!!!" one fan wrote

"Where is Ronaldo?" another fan asked

"Back-to-back league losses in the easiest league in the world for Cristiano Ronaldo", one fan pointed out

"Forgot to add Ronaldo's Trophyless season", one fan chimed in

"I knew Ronaldo can't relate here. He's already washed up", one fan stated

"They are like Manchester City of Saudi Arabia", one fan wrote

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be looking to end season on a high in King's Cup final against Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a massive blow after Al-Hilal clinched the Saudi Pro League title earlier today. However, they can win their first trophy this season when they face Al-Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final, with the date yet to be officially announced.

All eyes will be on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as the Knights of Najd look to overcome their rivals for the first time this season. Ronaldo has registered 42 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. He is also on course to win the Golden Boot this season with 33 league goals.

Al-Nassr also face Al-Hilal in their next league fixture. The two sides are set to face each other at the Al-Awwal Stadium on Friday, May 17.