"Ronaldo then just walked past and smashed the phone" - Everton fan's mother slams Manchester United star as police investigate alleged assault 

The mother of a young Everton fan has criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's antics following Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner smashed a young Everton fan's phone as the forward headed inside the tunnel after the full-time whistle.

Sarah Kelly, the mother of the young Everton fan, gave her account of the whole incident to the Liverpool Echo (via the Metro). The mother felt bad for his autist son to have gone through such a situation. Sarah Kelly was quoted as saying the following:

"At full-time, the Man United players started walking off. We were in the Park End so we were right by the tunnel where they came walking past – my son was there videoing them all. He filmed all the United players walking through. And then he lowered his phone because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He lowered his phone to see what it was – he didn’t even speak."

She added:

‘Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper and smashed the phone out of my son’s hand and carried on walking. I was crying, I was shook up, Jacob was in complete shock – he’s autistic and he’s got dyspraxia as well, so he didn’t really digest what was happening until he’s come home now. He’s really upset about it and it’s completely put him off going to the game again."

GOAL @goal



@evertonhub Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of smashing a supporter’s phone after Manchester United’s defeat to Everton 🤬 Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of smashing a supporter’s phone after Manchester United’s defeat to Everton 🤬🎥 @evertonhub https://t.co/OkS0mweTTC

Merseyside Police are investing the incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United vs Everton

Merseyside Police have begun their investigation over an alleged assault involving Cristiano Ronaldo following the Premier League game at Goodison Park.

According to Metro, police will be questioning both sides to understand the full situation that took place outside the tunnel. Police will be reviewing the CCTV footage at Goodison Park to find out whether the offense took place or not.

However, it is worth noting that the Manchester United forward took to social media to apologize for his behavior. Ronaldo's Instagram post with the apology can be seen below:

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton on Saturday. A solitary goal from Anthony Gordon was enough for Everton to secure all three points on the afternoon.

Following their defeat against the Toffees, Manchester United remained seventh in the standings. They are now six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who picked up a routine 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

