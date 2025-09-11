  • home icon
  • “Ronaldo was keen” - Ex-Real Madrid star claims Cristiano Ronaldo asked Al-Nassr to bring him out of retirement to assist 1000th career goal

"Ronaldo was keen" - Ex-Real Madrid star claims Cristiano Ronaldo asked Al-Nassr to bring him out of retirement to assist 1000th career goal

By Sripad
Published Sep 11, 2025 05:53 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo wanted ex-Real Madrid star to join him?
Cristiano Ronaldo wanted ex-Real Madrid star to join him?

Former Real Madrid star Wesley Sneijder has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was keen on adding him to the Al-Nassr squad. The Dutch legend added that the Al-Nassr captain spoke to the Saudi Pro League side's sporting director, Simão Coutinho, about it.

Speaking to the media at Rondo, Sneijder joked that Ronaldo wanted the former Real Madrid star to be the assist provider for his 1000th career goal. He admitted that he joked with the Portuguese superstar about adding him to the squad and said (via Voetbal Zone):

"I got talking to him and made a joke about a contract with Al-Nassr, seems that the technical director has put that to Ronaldo. Ronaldo was interested. He told Coutinho that he had to sign me, because then I could give the assist for his thousandth goal."
Sneijder spoke with Gianluca di Marzio in 2010 and claimed that he could have had a career similar to that of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He believes that the two superstars have made sacrifices in their lives, and that was something he could not do. He said (via All Football):

"I could have become like Messi or Ronaldo. I simply didn't feel like it. I enjoyed my life, maybe I had a glass [of wine] at dinner. Leo and Cristiano are different, they have made many sacrifices. And that's fine with me, my career, however, was still amazing."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Wesley Sneijder were teammates at Real Madrid for a few days, but never played together. The Portuguese superstar joined in July 2009, while the Dutch legend left for Inter Milan in August of the same year.

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo will not score 1000 goals, claimed Emmanuel Petit

Former France star Emmanuel Petit boldly claimed in 2024 that Cristiano Ronaldo would not achieve his dream of scoring 1,000 career goals. He claimed that the former Real Madrid forward was on a decline and would not be able to keep the momentum going to reach the landmark. He said (via GOAL):

"Cristiano Ronaldo won't reach 1000 goals, even if he plays in Saudi Arabia until 42 years old. It will be extremely hard to average 30-40 goals a season at that age, and he will only decline with age. I don't expect him to get near that figure in all honesty."

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has 943 goals in his tally, after scoring three goals in the two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Armenia and Hungary.

Sripad

