"Ronaldo was laughing" - Dion Dublin says Manchester United superstar's reaction summed up performance against Brighton

Former Aston Villa forward Dion Dublin stated that Cristiano Ronaldo, seen laughing, summed up Manchester United's dismal performance against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Graham Potter's side on Saturday, May 7. Goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard were enough for the Seagulls to secure an emphatic victory.

The Portuguese captain was seen laughing after Brighton scored their third goal of the game in the second-half. Dion Dublin was not happy with the Manchester United players' lack of intent in the game.

The 53-year-old player-turned-pundit believes Ronaldo's laughter means a lot in the context of the game and Manchester United's season. Speaking on Sky Sports (via Goal), Dion Dublin was quoted as saying the following:

"It's Man United's fault for not getting the right man in to take the manager's job and give him time. There's a couple of potentially great players there. However, as good as you think you are, if you're not willing to do the basics of the game, no way can you implement your own skill. If you don't do the basics, you've got no chance."

He added:

"One of the tell-tale signs was after one of the goals Ronaldo was laughing. Is he laughing at his players? Is he saying what's going on here, am I at Man United or not? That summed up today."

Following their defeat at the Amex Stadium, Manchester United can no longer qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the standings, having amassed 58 points from 37 matches.

They are currently six points clear of seventh-placed West Ham United. The Hammers, however, do have two games in hand.

Manchester United have failed despite Cristiano Ronaldo's goals

Manchester United have had a disappointing 2021-22 season despite Cristiano Ronaldo's goals. The club have now failed to win a single trophy for the fifth consecutive season.

The 37-year-old forward is set to end the season as United's leading goalscorer this season. The Portuguese superstar has scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has one more year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford. He is expected to play a vital role in the rebuilding process, which will be carried out by the new incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

