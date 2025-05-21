"Ronaldo should learn from him", "Saving his team" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate shines in SPL win over Al-Khaleej

A section of Al-Nassr fans on X reckon Jhon Duran outshone Cristiano Ronaldo during their 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej. The two sides locked horns in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday, May 21.

The Knights of Najd had multiple big chances to break the deadlock but failed to be clinical, with Cristiano Ronaldo also missing a penalty in the 65th minute. Fortunately for the hosts, Jhon Duran netted a brilliant header into the bottom-right corner to make it 1-0 in the 75th minute. Ronaldo then dispatched his penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to secure all three points for Al-Nassr.

Despite getting on the scoresheet, Cristiano Ronaldo had a poor outing in front of goal. The 40-year-old created one chance, missed one penalty, and hit the woodwork twice. In addition, he also landed four shots on target from an attempted nine, missing two big chances in the process (44 percent accuracy).

On the other hand, Duran got his side back into the game with a well-taken goal and created three chances for his teammates. The 21-year-old also landed both his shots on target and looked sharp throughout the game.

One Al-Nassr fan posted:

"Ronaldo should learn from him"

Another fan tweeted:

"Where are his haters? Duran showing up and saving his team while the 40 year old man watches! No one will say anything good about it until Duran makes a mistake"

Other fans reacted below:

"He has been better than Ronaldo for the last couple of months," one fan commented

"Cr7 getting carried Again," another added

"Duran has always been the one carrying this Al nasar team," one fan insisted

"Of course, he’s been carried by his teammates after missing a penalty and dropping a stinker all through the match!" another chimed in

How did Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr fare during their 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej?

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo was far from his best, the Portugal ace was on target as Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 win over Al-Khaleej. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed in their Saudi Pro League clash.

The hosts dominated possession with 66 percent of the ball, completing 524 passes with an accuracy of 89 percent. Meanwhile, Al-Khaleej had 34 percent possession and completed 251 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent.

Al-Nassr were also much more threatening going forward, landing 14 shots in total, with seven being on target (xG of 2.84). In comparison, Al-Khaleej mustered 13 shots in total, with three on target (xG of 0.71).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 22, 2025, at 12:15 AM IST. They are subject to change.

