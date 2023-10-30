“Ronaldo for life” - IShowSpeed passes hilarious comment after meeting Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate at Ballon d'Or Gala 

Popular streamer IShowSpeed hilariously conveyed his adoration for Cristiano Ronaldo after meeting Lionel Messi's compatriot Emi Martinez at the 2023 Ballon d'Or gala today (October 30).

The 67th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or is currently taking place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. The world's best football player from the 2022-23 season will be crowned with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland the favorites to win the prestigious award in the men's category.

IShowSpeed arrived at the event on the red carpet while streaming the event on his YouTube channel, which currently has over 300,000 live viewers.

The internet personality has made no secret of his love for Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo. He even previously tipped Erling Haaland to edge out Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or.

While Speed was roaming around the gala, he encountered Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez. While the pair took a photo together, the former cheekily said:

"Ronaldo for life."

Speed's stream can be viewed below:

Lionel Messi could settle the GOAT debate against Cristiano Ronaldo if he wins the 2023 Ballon d'Or

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been fiercely contested for well over a decade. The two superstars have won a combined total of 12 Ballons d'Or, with the former winning seven, the most in football history.

Messi had a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign, including leading Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory. The 36-year-old scored seven goals and won the Golden Ball, making him the favorite to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time.

On the other hand, Ronaldo had a below-average campaign as he fell out with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. His contract was mutually terminated in November 2022 after he scored just three goals in 16 appearances.

To make matters worse, the 38-year-old failed to make an impact during the World Cup as Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals after a defeat at the hands of Morocco.

As a result, the Al-Nassr superstar failed to make the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2004. While the GOAT debate may truly never be settled, there's no doubt that Messi's case would only get stronger with a win tonight.