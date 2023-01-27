"Ronaldo losing a game in Saudi whilst Messi is on a field trip" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr lose to Al Ittihad

Fans are mocking Cristiano Ronaldo after Al Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup by Al Ittihad on Thursday (January 26). Nuno Espirito Santo's side ran out 3-1 winners on the night at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah were on the scoresheet for Al-Ittihad, who spoiled the party for Ronaldo and Co. The iconic forward captained Al Nassr once again but endured a difficult game.

Al Ittihad opened the scoring in the 15th minute when attacker Abdulrahman Al-Aboud drove down the left flank. He squared the ball to Romarinho, and the Brazilian had no problem tapping home from close range.

Cristiano Ronaldo came close in the 43rd minute, but his header was straight at Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe. Al Ittihad then raced down the other end and Hamdallah slotted home to pour more misery on Garcia's side.

Al Nassr pulled one back through Anderson Talisca in the 67th minute to give Al Ittihad a nervy finish. But Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti secured Santos' side's win with a 90+3rd minute effort.

Garcia stressed following Ronaldo's debut in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq that his players must resist trying to find their new number 7 at any given opportunity. Those sentiments rang true in Al Nassr's disappointing exit from the Saudi Super Cup.

Al Ittihad advanced to the final on Sunday (January 29). Fans are taking digs at Ronaldo as his side were eliminated in his second appearance in Saudi football.

Manchester United supporters may feel a sense of justice following Ronaldo's unceremonious exit last November. The Red Devils won their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Nottingham Forest last night (January 25).

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Portuguese ending up on the losing side:

Darrell @bickley_darrell Ronaldo dropping stinkers in the Saudi league but I’m supposed to believe United are mugs for letting him go Ronaldo dropping stinkers in the Saudi league but I’m supposed to believe United are mugs for letting him go 😂

Dr Derryl MBE @callmeNii Ronaldo losing a game in Saudi whilst Messi is on a field trip….the Goat debate fell off. Ronaldo losing a game in Saudi whilst Messi is on a field trip….the Goat debate fell off.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Ronaldo's Al Nassr losing 2-0 at HT in the Saudi Super Cup.



Wahala Ronaldo's Al Nassr losing 2-0 at HT in the Saudi Super Cup. Wahala

🇫🇷 @AM9PP6 Ronaldo losing in the semis Ronaldo losing in the semis 💀

شـوق @shoq180 Poor Ronaldo Poor Ronaldo

…. @TellAIIah These Al nassr players are awful man These Al nassr players are awful man

🇫🇷 @AM9PP6 There’s no way people actually thought Ten Hag was the reason Ronaldo wasn’t playing well There’s no way people actually thought Ten Hag was the reason Ronaldo wasn’t playing well 💀

Storm🇦🇷 @sabelostorm Al Nassr is losing after 14 match run ,Ronaldo effect Al Nassr is losing after 14 match run ,Ronaldo effect https://t.co/XAgyD9GnmQ

DEšT🌋🗽 @gyimie_nkoaaa Imagine say Al Nassr sign Messi and terminate Ronaldo’s contract..🤣 Imagine say Al Nassr sign Messi and terminate Ronaldo’s contract..🤣

Lukeee🇧🇷 @Njr_Mufc Ronaldo went to saudi arabia to keep losing cup matches Ronaldo went to saudi arabia to keep losing cup matches 😭

Josh @joshualrm Ronaldo is just ass at football at this point, can’t even score in the Saudi league Ronaldo is just ass at football at this point, can’t even score in the Saudi league

isma adino @AdinoIsmath If people really think Ronaldo > Messi even now then they are either stupid or too arrogant. If people really think Ronaldo > Messi even now then they are either stupid or too arrogant.

luvin @ronaldoprime7 Ronaldo just Retire ffs Ronaldo just Retire ffs 😭😭

Shiv_NJR @shiv_NJR @CristianoXtra_ First, Ronaldo destroyed Juventus, then Man United, then Portugal NT and now it's Al-Nassr's turn for 200M a year. Life is good. very good. Unreal influence. @CristianoXtra_ First, Ronaldo destroyed Juventus, then Man United, then Portugal NT and now it's Al-Nassr's turn for 200M a year. Life is good. very good. Unreal influence.

kiran♟ @KiranUnited Ronaldo is washed. He should be showing minimum 2 goals per game. Ronaldo is washed. He should be showing minimum 2 goals per game.

⚽️🐐🏆 @agmxcl Al nassr paying Ronaldo 200m in wags just to lose to Al titties in the super cup final 🤣🫵 Al nassr paying Ronaldo 200m in wags just to lose to Al titties in the super cup final 🤣🫵

Context Ronaldo @ContextRonaldo



THE RONALDO EFFECT No way Al Nassr are heading out of a cup if they lose this…THE RONALDO EFFECT No way Al Nassr are heading out of a cup if they lose this…THE RONALDO EFFECT😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Истребитель @QJoldas I don't know how good was Al Ittihad before Nuno Santos, but they're playing very good. Through passes, a little bit of tiki taka, creating spare zones for further combinations, possession is very good. If they don't win the cup tonight, it's not their fault I don't know how good was Al Ittihad before Nuno Santos, but they're playing very good. Through passes, a little bit of tiki taka, creating spare zones for further combinations, possession is very good. If they don't win the cup tonight, it's not their fault

The System @Ls29____ Nuno Santo, can you do sum for me? Nuno Santo, can you do sum for me?

Farooq @Bo552023 Ronaldo is struggling in the Saudi league. Ronaldo is struggling in the Saudi league.

BIG POJE @_iampoje Ronaldo out of Saudi Arabia super cup Ronaldo out of Saudi Arabia super cup 😂😂

Cristiano Ronaldo is tipped to adapt quickly to life in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is backed to succeed in Saudi.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have endured a difficult night against Al Ittihad, but he is tipped to succeed in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. His side beat Al-Ettifaq on his debut on Sunday (January 22).

The Portuguese striker played against defender Marcel Tisserand in that game. The DR Congo international claimed that Ronaldo's evolution over time should see him flourish in Saudi football. He said:

"We see that now he needs his teammates a little more. He plays a lot more with his head, pays more attention to his movements, and to his sense of timing. He evolves with the times. I think he will adapt quite quickly to this championship."

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to put tonight's defeat behind him and turn his attention to Al Nassr's next game. Garcia's men face Al Fateh on Friday (February 3).

