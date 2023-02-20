Ronaldo, Messi, Kohli or LeBron? Who could earn the most money from Instagram?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli, and LeBron James all boast significant presence on social media. They are amongst the most followed athletes in the world.

While superstar athletes like the aforementioned ones all earn hefty amounts from their lucrative contracts, their presence on social media also helps them pocket massive amounts of money.

But which athlete earns the most from social media? Here's an in-depth look.

Paul Pogba, who has around 58 million followers on Instagram, could earn up to $666K from every Instagram post. He is tenth on the list.

Marcelo, who is currently a free agent, has close to 62 million followers on Instagram. He has the potential to earn about $718K per social media post.

Karim Benzema, who has nearly 66 million followers, can earn up to $668K per Instagram post.

Retired Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham has more than 77 million followers on Instagram and could earn around $903K per social media post.

Kylian Mbappe, who boasts close to 100 million followers on Instagram, can earn around $1.2 million per post.

Basketball legend LeBron James has almost 150 million followers on Instagram and has the potential to earn around $1.7 million per post.

Brazilian superstar Neymar, who has just over 200 million followers on social media, can make around $2 million per social media post.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has almost 240 million Instagram followers and could bag a figure of around $2.5 million for each post on the platform.

Lionel Messi, considered one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game, has 432 million Instagram followers. The Argentine legend could earn up to $5 million per post.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is the most followed person on Instagram with 549 million followers. He can earn an eye-watering amount of $6.4 million per post.

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lingers on

While many believe that the GOAT debate between Messi and Ronaldo ended with the Argentine's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, fans continue to argue the Portuguese's case on social media.

Despite their advancing age, both athletes continue to perform at incredible levels. Messi recently scored a last-minute winner for PSG against Lille in Ligue 1 while Ronaldo scored four goals in a single Saudi Pro League game.

