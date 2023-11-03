“Ronaldo has more money than you, more h*es” - IShowSpeed hits out at fan for trolling Cristiano Ronaldo with World Cup claim

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed a.k.a Darren Watkins Jr., has hit out at a fan on his X account for poking fun at Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fan with the X account handle CFCMod_ claimed Ronaldo would've locked himself in a room after Lionel Messi led Argentina to World Cup success last year. While Argentina defeated France in the final on penalties, Portugal crashed out in the quarter-finals following a 1-0 loss to Morocco.

After the Barcelona icon won his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy on Monday, the person with the aforementioned handle wrote:

"Ronaldo is too funny man, I’m now 200% certain bro locked himself in his room for two days on his knees weeping and gasping for air after that World Cup Final."

IShowSpeed, who attended this year's Ballon d'Or Gala, reacted disappointingly once it was revealed that Messi won the individual honor. Being a mega fan of Ronaldo, he hit back at the comment and wrote:

"Ronaldo has more money than you, more h*es, better clothes, better shoes, eats better, bigger house, more famous, more successful, taller, stronger, more attractive, better skin and is smarter."

Apart from having the 38-year-old's face tattooed on his arm, the streamer has sided with Ronaldo and has exhibited his love for the football on several occasions. IShowSpeed was also spotted copying his idol's wide-footed stance in dead-ball situations before striking a penalty during a recent charity match.

Ronaldo currently represents Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, with the Portuguese ace bagging 11 goals and six assists in 10 league appearances this season.

In Europe, he won five UEFA Champions League, three Premier League, and two La Liga and Serie A titles each, among other honors.

IShowSpeed reveals how he became a Cristiano Ronaldo fan

Cristiano Ronaldo

IShowSpeed, who is a hardcore Cristiano Ronaldo fan, recently opened up on how he began supporting the Portuguese star. He was asked about his fondness for the Al-Nassr forward on the Vibe With Five podcast.

Explaining his adoration for Ronaldo, IShowSpeeds revealed that it was the latter's presence and aura that caught his eye. Responding to Rio Ferdinand's question, the YouTuber said:

"He's just like, you look at him. I don't care what you are, man, woman or animal. When you look at him you get this sense of presence. The way he takes his free kicks, the stance. He locks you in, I fell in love at first sight."

Ronaldo's wide-footed free-kick stance has become widely popular over the years along with the incredible "Siuuu" celebration that is often copied by athletes all over the world.