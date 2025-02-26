Ronaldo Nazario includes Lionel Messi in his top 3 players of all time, snubs Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo in favour of Lionel Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona when asked to name the three greatest players of all time. The former Barcelona and AC Milan striker named a host of other great players but insisted that the above three were a class apart.

In an interview with ESPN FC, the 48-year-old legend put his countryman Pele first before claiming that Messi and Maradona were on the same tier. He also put forth the names of other fellow Brazilians including Zico, Romario, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.

Other players mentioned by him include Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and Marco van Basten.

This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo claimed in an interview that he is the greatest player in the sport's history. Speaking to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV, he said (via ESPN):

"I honestly haven't seen anyone better than me. You have to look at the numbers, full stop. I believe I am the most complete player who has ever existed. It's me."

"I do everything in football. I play well in terms of heading the ball, I'm good at free-kicks, I'm good with my left foot, I'm quick, I'm strong, I jump. I am the best player ever, I believe that."

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo rages on as to who can stake their claim as the greatest player ever.

Former Lionel Messi teammate disagrees with Cristiano Ronaldo's opinion on GOAT debate

Mascherano voiced his thoughts.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano stated that he did not share Cristiano Ronaldo's opinion over the GOAT debate. After the Portuguese star claimed that he is the greatest player ever, the former Argentine midfielder said (via GOAL):

"These are opinions. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Cristiano, and there's no need for me to analyse his opinion. That's what he believes. I also have my own opinion, which is not the same as his."

However, the GOAT debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been going for a long time.

Mascherano shared a dressing room with Messi for Barcelona and the Argentine national team. He has taken up the job with the Herons this season, replacing Gerardo Martino after a disappointing campaign that saw them top the table but exit in the first round of the playoffs. Messi and Co. began the campaign with a frustrating 2-2 draw against NYCFC but will hope to get back on track against Houston Dynamo.

