Ronaldo Nazario names the ‘most decisive player’ in world football now and it’s not Lionel Messi, Haaland or Mbappe

Ronaldo Nazario has named Vinicius Jr as the most decisive player in world football ahead of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. He believes that the Real Madrid star is ahead of everyone and can change games in seconds.

Vinicius Jr was in decent form last season for Real Madrid but could not help them win La Liga or the UEFA Champions League. He scored 10 goals and assisted as many times in the 33 league matches he played for Los Blancos.

Ronaldo believes that Vinicius Jr is ahead of Kylian Mbappe, despite the Frenchman scoring a hattrick in the FIFA World Cup final and winning the Golden Boot at the tournament in Qatar. He was quoted by MadridXtra as saying:

"Today, he's the most decisive player in world football."

Vinicius Jr finished the 2022/23 season with 23 goals and 21 assists in all competitions for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr calls out La Liga for their inaction in the fight against racism

Vinicius Jr was the subject of racist abuse from Valencia fans during a LaLiga match last season after which he was left in tears. The Brazilian was furious with the verbally abusive fans and also alerted the referee but the match went on.

Taking to his Instagram after the match, Vinicius Jr called out La Liga for not stepping up in the fight against racism. He claimed that the league now belongs to racists while it was dominated with Ronaldo Nazario, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at one point. He wrote:

"It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists."

He added:

"A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here."

Ronaldo Nazario also sent a message to the Brazilian and posted on Instagram:

"Once again an episode of racism in La Liga. As long as there is impunity, there'll be racism. Unacceptable that refs, RFEF, authorities are left without action and that fans applaud such absurdity. It's enough. Vini, count on me in your fight. In our fight."

La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted that Spain are not a racist country and the league are doing everything they can to stop racist incidents happening in the Spanish league.

