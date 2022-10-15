Ronaldo Nazario names ‘most important player’ who could decide El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Ronaldo Nazario recently picked Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema to be the player who will decide the El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday (16 October).

Los Blancos are set to take on the Catalan club at the Santiago Bernabeu in a highly anticipated clash. Both teams are level on points at 22 at the top of the La Liga table.

The Blaugrana are in the top spot due to their superior goal difference. However, a win for the Madrid giants will put them back at the top of the table yet again.

Ronaldo Nazario, who represented both teams during his career, said this to SPORT about Benzema during the premiere of his new documentary "The Phenomenon" (via Football Espana):

“I dare say that the most important player of the match will be Benzema, and he will celebrate it just a day later with the Ballon d’Or. I think Madrid, playing at home they have an advantage, but the two teams are playing very, very good football.”

Benzema is the favorite to lift the Ballon d'Or trophy, which will be awarded on Monday (17 October) in Paris. The Frenchman enjoyed a stunning season last term, scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 games across all competitions.

He was out for a few games this season after sustaining an injury during Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League opener against Celtic. The Frenchman has scored four goals and provided one assist in nine games in all competitions for the Madrid giants so far this campaign.

Ronaldo Nazario, meanwhile, scored 103 goals and assisted 35 more in 177 games for Los Blancos. He also had a stellar stint with Barcelona, scoring 47 goals and providing 12 assists in 49 games.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti assessed Barcelona's current form ahead of El Clasico

While Barcelona have struggled in the Champions League this season and are on the verge of an exit, they have been in spectacular form in La Liga so far this season. The Catalan giants are in third place in Group C of the European competition.

While assessing their upcoming opponent's recent form, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said (via realmadrid.com):

"They've won all their league games apart from the first one, which they drew. They're in very good form. They've had some issues in the Champions League, where it's normal for teams to suffer, but they have been in outstanding form in the league.”

