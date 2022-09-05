Ronaldo Nazario plotted to expand business empire by buying entire Playboy franchise in Brazil

According to Daily Mail, legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario once tried to buy the Brazilian version of Playboy.

Playboy is one of the largest lifestyle and entertainment magazines in the world. Ronaldo wanted to acquire the Brazilian version of the magazine in 2013, which at the time was the third highest-selling version of the production.

Playboy Brazil used to sell a million copies per month during its start in 1990. However, the amount gradually decreased to 250,000 per month at the time the former Inter Milan and AC Milan striker thought of buying it.

Despite its dropping stocks, he believed that he would become the catalyst to re-establish the organization it once was.

That said, his plans never materialized, but 'El Fenomeno' has managed to build other businesses as a promoter.

He is the owner of the sports and entertainment brand 9INE and has managed to include Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. as one of his global ambassadors. The brand was worth an estimated £15 million in 2014.

Apart from that, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker is sponsored by various leading sportswear companies, including Nike. He is expected to earn £10 million per year from those lucrative deals.

Ronaldo also owns a six-storey housing complex which is a home for university students. He owns various gyms, sportswear companies, and a nightclub in an affluent neighborhood in Rio de Jeneiro.

One of the greatest strikers of all time, Ronaldo has expanded his reach in the world of football as well.

He used to own the American soccer team, the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, from 2014 to 2017. Ronaldo bought shares of Spanish club Real Valadolid after that and became the vice-president of the club. He is also the co-owner of his former team Cruzeiro.

Ronaldo Nazario was the match-winner for Brazil's last World Cup win

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the horizon, it's hard not to remember one of the greatest players to ever grace the stage, Ronaldo.

He was once the highest goalscorer in the tournament before Germany's Miroslav Klose surpassed his tally of 14 in 2014.

Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002, with Ronaldo scoring a brace in the final against Germany at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. His heroics helped Brazil lift the holy grail of football for the fifth time in their illustrious history.

