Ronaldo Nazario reunites with David Beckham alongside new fiancee at Victoria Beckham's fashion show

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario was spotted with his new fiancee Celina at Victoria Beckham's fashion show. Celina is the Brazilian legend's soon-to-be fourth wife (according to The Sun).

They have been together for seven years now. Celina is 14 years younger than Ronaldo. She is a businesswoman and a model.

Ronaldo Nazario and David Beckham, meanwhile, were teammates at Real Madrid between 2003 and 2007. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner made 177 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 103 goals and providing 35 assists.

Beckham, on the other hand, played 159 games for the Spanish giants, scoring 20 goals and providing 52 assists.

The pair was recently reunited as Ronaldo was invited to attend Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris.

Ronaldo Nazario recently named his best-ever XI

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario recently named a star-studded lineup as his best-ever XI. He picked Gianluigi Buffon as the goalkeeper and said (via UOLSport):

"Let's start with Buffon, a great goalkeeper who, in my generation, grabbed a lot and it was very difficult to score against him. He is an excellent goalkeeper, for me the greatest in history."

As for the four defenders, he said:

"It's a very offensive team, Cafu will be on the right, free to go up all the time, Paolo Maldini, Franz Beckenbauer, and Roberto Carlos forming the line of four."

He picked Diego Maradona and Zico as the midfielders, saying:

"In the middle, we will have a high-quality midfield with Zico wearing number five, Maradona with eight, being very offensive."

The attack is a combination of superstars from various eras. Ronaldo said:

"In the attack, it's made up of Lionel Messi, King Pelé, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and I'm up front, obviously."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Ronaldo Nazário has named his greatest XI of all time where he named 2 Argentines: Messi, Maradona. Ronaldo Nazário has named his greatest XI of all time where he named 2 Argentines: Messi, Maradona. 🇦🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/gALKM5RaEU

As the team's manager, Ronaldo picked:

"As a coach to command this team of stars, I put the best with whom I have ever worked in my life: Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo."

Judging by the players, the named team would have been a feared opposition for any to face.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes