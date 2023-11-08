Ronaldo Nazario sacks ex-Real Madrid teammate Julio Baptista as Valladolid coach after Brazilian's recent criticism of club management

Real Valladolid president Ronaldo Nazario has fired his former Real Madrid and Brazil teammate Julio Baptista from his role as manager of the club's reserve team. The legendary striker chose to relieve the Brazilian of his duties after he criticised the club's management.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo Nazario acquired a 51% stake in La Liga side Real Valladolid in 2018 following a £27 million takeover. He appointed close friend and former teammate Baptista as the manager of Real Valladolid Promesas, their reserve team, in 2019.

Baptista's team began the 2023-24 season in poor form, with six losses in their opening ten league games. The final straw came after Sunday's match against Ourense CF, a 1-0 loss which caused them to fall to 14th place in their league following a second successive defeat.

Following the match, the manager launched into a tirade, claiming that the management influenced his matchday selections. He also accused the management of running the club in an unprofessional manner. Baptista said (via Daily Mail):

"Until 22 p.m. (the day before) I didn't have the lineup for this game. There is an order of which players have to play and I, as a worker at the club, do what they ask of me."

"The way in which things are being done [at the club] is not the most appropriate."

Ronaldo Nazario decided, with the club, to sack Julio Baptista in the aftermath of his comments. The statement contained information about the club's choice of a successor for the Brazilian, and thanked him for his service.

Former club captain Alvaro Rubio will take over as the new manager of the side. The former player has been at the club since 2017, working as a technical coach.

Ronaldo Nazario and Julio Baptista enjoyed successful playing careers

Brazilian duo Ronaldo Nazario and Julio Baptista were on the same side several times in their respective playing careers. They played together for Spanish giants Real Madrid between 2005 and 2007, and their paths crossed in the national team as well.

Julio Baptista featured for some of the best teams in the world, including Arsenal, Sao Paulo, Real Madrid, and Cruzeiro. He won several trophies in his club career, including the La Liga title in 2008 and the Brazilian Serie A in 2013 and 2014. In addition to the above, he also won 47 caps for Brazil and won four trophies.

Ronaldo was undoubtedly the more successful out of the two players, with two Ballons d'Or to adorn his individual trophy cabinet. The Brazilian great also led his country to win the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan.