Ronaldo Nazario spotted swimming with bikini-clad fiancee as couple enjoy Ibiza getaway 

Ronaldo Nazario was spotted swimming in Ibiza with his fiancee Celina Locks, who was clad in a bikini, as the couple enjoyed a holiday in the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The former Brazilian striker, 46, is significantly elder than Locks, 33. Locks showed off her toned physique in her skimpy attire. The pair have been together for seven years now and often indulge in exotic vacations, like their ongoing one in Ibiza.

Ronaldo has had three marriages, with his first partner being Milene Domigues (1999-2003), his second being Daniella Cicarelli (2005), and his latest being Maria Beatriz Antony (2008-2012).

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner is also the father of four children, Ronald, Alexander, Maria Sophia and Maria Alice. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner, though, has bad memories from a previous vacation in Ibiza in 2018, as he was sent to the ICU after contracting pneumonia.

What Ronaldo's ex said about how bodybuilding affected her

Ronaldo's former partner, Michel Umezu, happens to be a bodybuilder. She competes professionally and often uses anabolic steroids to prepare for competitions.

The use of steroids, though, took a toll on Umezu. She once revealed that her libido went through the roof, and it was difficult to control her sex drive. Umezu said (via Daily Star):

"In fact, there are some hormones like testosterone that increase libido, and usually women who use them have a high libido. ... I became insatiable. This is not healthy. It was already a collateral problem of the hormone as well. They say testosterone is a youth hormone drug."

She added about her diet:

"I'm suffering with the diet. I have four meals a day, which is a lot, and I also drink three litres of water. The meal plan is designed by my coach, Arthur Pereira, the biggest name in bodybuilding in Brazil, with over 633 titles. His diet is meticulously calculated It's incredible how the body changes in two weeks."

While his former partner Umezu is a fitness freak, the Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldo, who played for clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, hasn't been in peak fitness since retiring in 2011.