"Ronaldo could never" "The king of football" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi wins first trophy as Inter Miami player after Leagues Cup triumph

Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi at the forefront, claimed its first-ever trophy after defeating Nashville in a penalty shootout on Saturday, August 19. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, but it was the Herons who ultimately celebrated, thanks to Messi's brilliance and some heroics from goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Messi dazzled the spectators and opposing defenders alike in the 23rd minute. After collecting a deflected pass intended for Benjamin Cremaschi, he danced around a couple of Nashville's defenders and unleashed a flawlessly aimed shot into the upper corner.

But Nashville would not go quietly. They managed to equalize in the 57th minute with a somewhat chaotic goal. Fafa Picault's header from a corner kick ricocheted off Cremaschi, then bounced off Drake Callender's legs, finding the back of the net.

The game was pushed to penalties and the climax was as thrilling as the rest of the match. Elliot Panicco's shot was saved by Callender, as Inter Miami secured its first piece of silverware as a club, winning 10-9 on penalties.

Here is how Twitter exploded, following the win:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi discusses playing for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi, now sporting Inter Miami's colors, revealed his satisfaction with his recent move to Major League Soccer (MLS), where he has made an immediate impact. In just a month and a half at his new club, Messi's performance has led the Herons to their first trophy.

Since his move in July, Lionel Messi has found the back of the net ten times in seven matches, a remarkable feat that places him third on the club's all-time scoring chart. He's now only 19 goals behind fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain. His influence has also propelled Inter Miami into the final of the CONCACAF Leagues Cup.

While Lionel Messi acknowledges that adapting to life in the United States has had its challenges, he's ecstatic about his decision to join David Beckham's side. He told reporters in Spanish (via CNN):

“I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision I made and for how my family and I live our day-to-day lives and how we enjoy the city and this new experience and how the people received us from the first day, from the people of Miami and the people of the US in general."

The people of Miami and fans across the country will be watching closely as the Argentine legend continues to make his mark in the MLS. He may be struggling to adapt to a new culture and climatic hurdles, but so far, this has not stopped the former Paris Saint-Germain playmaker from lighting up the Leagues Cup.