Cristiano Ronaldo had to be taken off due to an injury during Al-Nassr's 1-1 Saudi Pro League draw at Al-Ettifaq on Saturday (May 27). Fans on Twitter reacted to the incident.

The score was level at 1-1 when the Portuguese was taken off. Youssofu Niakate had opened the scoring for the hosts before Luiz Gustavo equalised. While Gustavo found the back of the net again, the effort was ruled out due to offside.

Ronaldo had a mixed outing. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, the Portuguese was lively on the ball and managed a few long shots on target. He completed two dribbles and 28 passes and launched four shots on target.

The 38-year-old also made two key passes and won four ground duels. However, he was replaced because of a suspected injury. One fan reacted on Twitter:

"Ronaldo off, tv off. I hope he’s okay."

Another claimed:

"Ronaldo off = tv off."

A @ItsAhmedIndeed Ronaldo has just bottled the Saudi league title then went off injured Ronaldo has just bottled the Saudi league title then went off injured 😁

Wlapper 🛸 @WL3PPERK1NG Ronaldo off... what an !diot leagze is over Ronaldo off... what an !diot leagze is over

Aksa 🩵 @Aksa7siuu Ronaldo off, tv off



I hope he’s okay 🥺🤞 Ronaldo off, tv off I hope he’s okay 🥺🤞

El-Makapain @MakapainLM7 @Vettel_AMR Ronaldo is a flop at saudi camel league🤡 @Vettel_AMR Ronaldo is a flop at saudi camel league🤡

Mustafa Habib @mustafahabib28 Ronaldo subbed off,,,,,, pain Ronaldo subbed off,,,,,, pain

837🐐 @7777Goatnaldo Ronaldo is off. Seems to get injured🙁 Ronaldo is off. Seems to get injured🙁

Cristiano Ronaldo says Saudi Pro League could become a force

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr, the Saudi Pro League has gained a lot of popularity and the standard of the league has improved.

After a 3-2 win against Al-Shabab in Al-Nassr's previous game, he said that the SPL could become one of the top five leagues in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo, though, admitted that there's room for improvement, saying (voa SPL's website):

“In my opinion, the Saudi league is getting better, and the next year will be even better. Step-by-step, I think this league will be (among) the top-five leagues in the world, but they need time; they need players; they need infrastructure. But I believe that this country has amazing potential; they have amazing people, and the league will be great, in my opinion.”

The likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets Jordi Alba have been linked with a move to the league. Such transfers would only better the level and improve its stature.

