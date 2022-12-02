Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario revealed to the media what he and Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus discussed when they met recently for dinner.

Jesus has been a great acquisition for Mikel Arteta's side this summer. The Brazilian striker has scored five goals and provided five assists in 14 games for the Gunners in the league so far this season. Arteta's side sit at the top of the Premier League table, five points clear of Manchester City.

While Jesus has been instrumental in his club side's success, he has struggled to secure a starting position in the national team. Ronaldo said he told Jesus about how he has enjoyed watching the former Manchester City man in action for the north London-based side.

He told UOL Esporte (via Mirror):

“Jesus came to have dinner with us, he stayed by my side there, I met his little daughter, the most beautiful thing. We exchanged ideas, he is a very good friend of mine, we have been talking for many years. A very special boy. I was chatting with him, reassuring him. He really is having a spectacular year at Arsenal. I was talking to him about how much pleasure I am getting from watching Arsenal play this year.”

Gabriel Jesus had a great stint with Manchester City as well. He scored 95 goals and provided 46 assists for the Cityzens in 236 appearances.

With Erling Haaland arriving at the blue side of Manchester in the summer, Jesus' future at the club looked uncertain. He decided to move to Arteta's team and has since flourished in the red of Arsenal.

Jesus' contribution on the field goes beyond goals and assists, as he is crucial in the team's build-up play and out-of-possession structure as well.

"If I get a chance, I'll score" - Gabriel Jesus hits back at his critics

Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gabriel Jesus recently responded to his critics, who have questioned his lack of goal contributions, especially for Brazil. Jesus told Apostagolos (via Metro):

"Of course I’m the player who should score every now and then, I’m here for the goals. When I’m on the field I try to score, but I also try to help. When we win, I’m happy too. To be honest, I’m not thinking about that. If I get a chance, I’ll score. I’m sure. No, I don’t think [my finishing is a problem]. We can talk about finishing, but the most appropriate thing is to talk about the chances I had. It’s different football here and at Arsenal."

