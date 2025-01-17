"Ronaldo is ruining himself by renewing his contract", "Pioli out" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr held to draw by Al-Taawoun

Fans shared their thoughts as Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr dropped poonts in their Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Taawoun. The match ended in a 1-1 draw on Friday, January 17, at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Al Taawoun opened the scoring, with Saad Al Nasser's left-footed shot in first-half stoppage time. Aymeric Laporte netted the equaliser for Al-Nassr with a header in the 64tth minute after being set up by Angelo with a cross from a set-piece.

Fans took to social media following the draw. While some criticised Stefano Pioli's coaching, others suggested against Cristiano Ronaldo's potential contract renewal with the Knights of Najd. Here are some of the reactions from X:

One wrote:

"Yeah Ronaldo is ruining himself by renewing his contract. One of the conditions must be the ouster of Pioli. This has become unbearable"

Another added:

"Pioli out"

"Team is beyond embarrassing smh what is happening," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"This team don't deserve anything"

Another tweeted:

"Well done this manager has succesfull turned Ronaldo into Penaldo now the name is real."

"Shit team seriously. There is no one who can create chances," posted another.

One wrote:

"We are sadly worse than s**t"

Another wrote:

"It have gotten to the point, where you are not even excited for next match because you know it will be boring shit like always. Ronaldo’s renew makes 0 sense now, no support from teammates and league and coach, sporting is the only right way. We fans are tired."

With the draw against Al-Taawoun, Cristiano Ronaldo's side are fourth in the Saudi Pro League standings with 29 points from 15 matches.

Stefano Pioli on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun

Stefano Pioli shared his thoughts following Al-Nassr's 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League. The manager praised his team's efforts despite their failure to secure a win (via @TheNassrZone on X):

"It was a difficult match as we expected, and my team performed excellently, but we were unable to return with the three points."

Pioli also addressed Al-Nassr's 11-point difference with table-toppers and arch-rivals Al-Hilal in the standings:

"We came here to win and continue competing. The 11-point gap is a lot but it is not impossible and our work will continue until the end of the season."

Cristiano Ronaldo's side maintained possession of 64% against Al-Taawoun, while having seven shots on target.

