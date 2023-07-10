"Ronaldo's influence has even reached marriages" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic siuuu celebration is recreated at a wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo might just be the most influential footballer of all time as his iconic Siuuu celebration has now been recreated at a wedding.

His fellow footballers, fellow athletes, YouTuber IShowSpeed, and now groomsmen, everybody wants to imitate the legendary forward. The Al Nassr frontman's Siuuu celebration is one that many just can't help but enjoy recreating.

That was the case at a wedding when a group were recorded dancing and clapping to some music before pausing and delivering a collective:

"Siuuu."

It's not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration has been imitated at a wedding. Groomsmen have regularly opted to use the Portuguese's celebration during their marriage festivities.

The 38-year-old has celebrated many a goal with a Siuuu during his illustrious career. He explained how it started back in 2019 in an interview with Soccer.com:

“I started to say ‘Si’ — it’s like ‘Yes’ — when I was in Real Madrid. When we would win, everyone would say ‘Siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural."

Still, to see Ronaldo's influence still taking hold in popular culture is remarkable and a testament to the once-in-a-lifetime athlete he is. One fan alluded to this when reacting to the video:

"Bro, Ronaldo's influence has even reached marriages."

Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another example of the Ronaldo effect:

Akın @ProudFede Bro, Ronaldo’s influence has even reached marriages.



Bro, Ronaldo’s influence has even reached marriages. https://t.co/SUmxVLVO7W

Cletches @Felix79978029 @ProudFede He might be the biggest influencer on earth @ProudFede He might be the biggest influencer on earth

Omari @Omarimadden @ProudFede He should become a dj … football is for Messi and people with common sense. @ProudFede He should become a dj … football is for Messi and people with common sense.

Krishnan Unni @kichu369 Akın @ProudFede Bro, Ronaldo’s influence has even reached marriages.



Bro, Ronaldo’s influence has even reached marriages. https://t.co/SUmxVLVO7W There hasn't been an influential person & celebration any sport has created than Cristiano Ronaldo & his Siu twitter.com/ProudFede/stat… There hasn't been an influential person & celebration any sport has created than Cristiano Ronaldo & his Siu twitter.com/ProudFede/stat…

Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the Saudi Pro League has lured European Stars to the Middle East

Ronaldo is leading the way in Saudi.

Cristiano Ronaldo headed to the Saudi Pro League in January, joining Al Nassr on a two-year deal. Many questioned the Portuguese legend's decision to do so at the time and some even argued he had decided to perhaps take the easy option at the backend of his career.

However, Ronaldo's impact on Saudi football cannot be understated as he has helped the Pro League grow. The Real Madrid icon has already 14 goals in 19 appearances across competitions at Mrsool Park.

The iconic forward has also been the catalyst for high-profile names to join him in Saudi. The list of names is staggering given he has only been there for seven months (via Balls.ie):

Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad (Free transfer from Real Madrid).

N'Golo Kante - Al Ittihad (Free transfer from Chelsea).

Jota - Al Ittihad (€29 million from Celtic).

Ruben Neves - Al Hilal (€29 million from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Kalidou Koulibaly - Al Hilal (€19.8 million from Chelsea).

Edouard Mendy - Al Ahli (€18.6 million from Chelsea).

Roberto Firmino - Al Ahli (Free transfer from Liverpool).

Marcelo Brozovic - Al Nassr (€18 million from Inter Milan).

It is a crucial period in the Saudi Pro League and one that is being guided with Cristiano Ronaldo at the forefront. His influence is clear to see and could help Saudi's lust to be placed alongside some of Europe's top leagues.

Poll : 0 votes