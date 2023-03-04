"Ronaldo's legs are gone", "Finished player" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's 'shameless performance' despite Al-Nassr's win over Al-Batin

Fans on Twitter went after Cristiano Ronaldo as he recorded a blank in Al-Nassr's comeback 3-1 win against bottom-placed Saudi Pro League side Al-Batin on March 3.

Al-Batin took a surprise lead in the 17th minute as Renzo Lopez broke the deadlock at the King Saud University Stadium. Despite repeated attempts, Rudi Garcia's team failed to find the back of the net.

Ronaldo entered the match in a rich vein of form, scoring two hat-tricks in his last three matches. The Portuguese, however, had a quiet first half against Al-Batin.

He had a gilt-edged opportunity late in the first half. Despite rounding out Al-Batin goalkeeper Martin Campana, he saw his attempted shot saved off the goal line.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner came inches close to scoring from two free kicks in the second half but both missed the target by a whisker. His left-footed effort late in the match was wide of the mark as well.

Injury time goals from Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Al-Fatil, and Mohammed Maran helped Garcia's side record the win and return to the top of the SPL table.

Fans, however, ripped the former Manchester United man apart for his performance. Five of his shots were off-target and the Portugal international also lost possession of the ball five times.

One fan on Twitter claimed:

"Ronaldo's legs are gone. It's this retirement."

Another fan wrote:

"what a shameless footballer cant even get a green rating against bottom of the league"

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after the legendary forward's disaster class during Al-Nassr's 3-1 win against Al-Batin:

NIGHT @night_culer Ronaldo just dropped a stinker and the media is quite Ronaldo just dropped a stinker and the media is quite 😭 https://t.co/wMim9wuWUJ

🕊️ @abrahamcxc @ESPNUK Firmino is who they’re supposed to be comparing with Ronaldo @ESPNUK Firmino is who they’re supposed to be comparing with Ronaldo

AM10 🇵🇸 @BigTrussWooHoo2 They gave 12 minutes injury time for Ronaldo to score, and he still couldn’t They gave 12 minutes injury time for Ronaldo to score, and he still couldn’t 😭😭

ِ @MbappeStyx Cristiano Ronaldo has just went goalless against the team ranked 16th place in the Saudi League, which is ranked #2,343 in the whole world. Cristiano Ronaldo has just went goalless against the team ranked 16th place in the Saudi League, which is ranked #2,343 in the whole world. https://t.co/J1VSeydlIE

Mojeda ➐ @Mojeda101 As an Al-Nassr fan I’m at a COMPLETE loss for words.



We used to beat this team 7-0. And with Cristiano Ronaldo he completely blanked!



CR7 had a horrible performance 🤬Where are the goals?? As an Al-Nassr fan I’m at a COMPLETE loss for words.We used to beat this team 7-0. And with Cristiano Ronaldo he completely blanked!CR7 had a horrible performance 🤬Where are the goals?? 🇸🇦 As an Al-Nassr fan I’m at a COMPLETE loss for words. We used to beat this team 7-0. And with Cristiano Ronaldo he completely blanked!CR7 had a horrible performance 🤬Where are the goals?? https://t.co/Vo1SITLlFH

#LM10🇦🇷 @tgefejo @Mojeda101 what a shameless footballer cant even get a green rating against bottom of the league @Mojeda101 what a shameless footballer cant even get a green rating against bottom of the league https://t.co/3BXzE1m4js

ِ @MbappeStyx Ronaldo against bottom of the Saudi league ‘Al Batin’ Ronaldo against bottom of the Saudi league ‘Al Batin’ 😭😭 https://t.co/Kt0kBOtrMV

#LM8  @BayernLM10 Ronaldo vs last placed team in the Saudi League 🥶 Ronaldo vs last placed team in the Saudi League 🥶 https://t.co/84Pcv8akR4

superbme @M7mdgoat

- 0 goals

- 0 assists 🥴

- 3/14 passes completed

- 0/7 dribbles completed

- 2395 kms walked

- Getting pocketed by CAMELS

Better than Weghorst??? @BayernLM10 CR5 woke up feeling DANGEROUS 🥶🥶- 0 goals- 0 assists 🥴- 3/14 passes completed- 0/7 dribbles completed- 2395 kms walked- Getting pocketed by CAMELSBetter than Weghorst??? @BayernLM10 CR5 woke up feeling DANGEROUS 🥶🥶 - 0 goals 😱- 0 assists 🥴- 3/14 passes completed 😬- 0/7 dribbles completed 👺- 2395 kms walked 🚶- Getting pocketed by CAMELS 😭Better than Weghorst??? https://t.co/lchdgwq3Tj

Sadio Mane recently revealed conversation with current Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo

Sadio Mane received a congratulatory message from current Al-Nassr forward Ronaldo after his move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool last summer. Mane recently revealed that the 38-year-old striker told him (via Mirror):

"He congratulated me and told me, 'A great club! This is a great step for you!'"

The former Real Madrid man also reportedly wanted to join Bayern after leaving Manchester United in November last year. Speaking about the Portuguese's desire, Mane said:

"That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I've already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here, The recent performances in the Champions League prove that."

Ronaldo made the move to Saudi Arabia and has since scored eight goals and provided two assists in seven games.

