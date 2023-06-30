"Ronaldo's mentality > Messi's career", "Definition of a winner" - Fans react as Gareth Bale opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's persona

Gareth Bale recently made an interesting admission about his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans on Twitter are reacting to Bale's statement.

The Welshman said that Ronaldo was unhappy on occasions when he didn't score but the team won 5-0. Speaking about the Portuguese superstar, Bale said:

"He was actually okay. He had his moments where for example, if we win five nil and he didn't score, he comes in and throws his boots like he was angry. It's like your team winning the Ryder Cup and you didn't get a point so you are angry. He was a nice guy, we didn't really have any problems, and he has a good mentality."

Ronaldo's relentless obsession with getting on the scoresheet is well-known. While some see it as selfish, the trait has made the Portuguese superstar the highest scorer in the history of football.

Fans are hailing the mentality on Twitter as one of them wrote:

"Ronaldos mentality > messi’s career."

Another fan commented:

"That's a defintion of a winner."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Gareth Bale commented about his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo:

- @lfckaran @ESPNFC In terms of mentality Cristiano Ronaldo is indisputably the greatest in all of sports history @ESPNFC In terms of mentality Cristiano Ronaldo is indisputably the greatest in all of sports history

When Cristiano Ronaldo defended Gareth Bale after the Welshman struggled at the start of his Real Madrid career

Gareth Bale arrived at Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur as the world's costliest player in 2013, with Los Blancos shelling out €101 million for his services. The Welshman, though, had a slow start to his career at the club.

Bale had struggles with his fitness. He also took some time to get used to Spanish football after arriving from England. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, defended his teammate, telling the media (via GiveMeSport):

"I think Gareth Bale has done well. Since he arrived he has had to do a preseason, so it has been difficult for him. But you can see he is very excited about being here. He always wants to improve, which is important. People put pressure on him, for how much he costs, which I do not think is good for him. If you want to help him, leave him alone, put pressure on other players. I am sure he will do very well for the team.""

Cristiano Ronaldo's prediction came true as Gareth Bale came good for Real Madrid late in his first season. He scored the winner in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The Welshman also netted in the UEFA Champions League final against Atletico Madrid to give Los Blancos the lead that season.

