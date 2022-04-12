"The most beautiful human being" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister urges Manchester United superstar to 'silence everyone' over phone incident

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has urged the Manchester United forward to 'silence' fans who are criticizing him following an incident where he slapped a mobile phone out of a teenager's hand.

Following United's tame 1-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday, footage emerged of Ronaldo angrily walking down the Goodison Park tunnel. The Manchester United star appeared to slap a phone out of the hand of a fan.

Ronaldo took to social media later in the day to apologize to the young fan. The Sun reports that the Red Devils won't investigate the incident any further.

Hamza @lapulgafreak



Ronaldo smashed the kids phone is pretty clear now

However, the report also claims that Merseyside police are investigating the situation. The mother of the 14-year-old involved in the incident told the Liverpool Echo that her son had 'suffered bruising on his hand' and had been put off attending another football match.

Ronaldo's sister Elma has now posted a defense of her brother on Instagram, saying:

"My great and perfect love, the most beautiful human being I've ever met in the world, in fact, my whole family is an example of love and respect, a light that only bothers those who live in darkness. They like it so much, and they don't like it so much."

"That's why we live with all this, wars, deaths, inhumane... and above all sad with their lives that have to talk about the others you bro dear, you don't have to show anything to anyone, and give the answer later to silence everyone… I love you so much, the rest is the rest."

Ugly Ronaldo incident compounds dreadful season at Manchester United

Manchester United rejoiced when it was announced in August that the club had re-signed Ronaldo, twelve years after his departure to Real Madrid.

However, things have not gone the way the Portuguese superstar would have hoped this season. Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 25 Premier League games while Manchester United are seventh in the table, six points off fourth-placed Tottenham.

In fact, the fanbase seems to be turning against the five-time Ballon D'Or winner. The MEN reports that following the Everton defeat, 56% of fans who voted in a survey they conducted believe that Ronaldo should leave this summer.

It has been a dreadful season for the club as they have not come close to winning any silverware. They have also won just eight of their 17 Premier League games under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The side's hopes of playing Champions League football next season are hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Owen Hargreaves on United (Ex-United):



“There was no real quality. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo during that game, he had had enough. He got no service. He got nothing to him.



"There was no real quality. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo during that game, he had had enough. He got no service. He got nothing to him.

"There's so many good players out there but really you'd expect way, way more from Manchester United."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar