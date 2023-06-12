"Ronaldo's successor", "Winning the Ballon d'Or with the no." - Fans react as Real Madrid star picks up iconic No. 7 after Eden Hazard exit

Real Madrid fans are confident that Vinicius Junior can emulate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Brazilian inherited the prestigious number 7 shirt at the club. The iconic number became free after Eden Hazard's exit on a free transfer.

Vinicius used to wear the number 20 but will now take the legendary no. 7. Apart from him, Rodrygo will also take up a new number as he will wear 11 next season.

Real Madrid signed Hazard as Ronaldo's replacement from Chelsea for over €105 million in 2019. While there were lofty expectations, he failed to live up to the standards. He contributed just seven goals and 12 assists in 76 games. His miserable stint comes to an end as he leaves via mutual agreement.

Vinicius, on the other hand, has been one of Los Blancos' most crucial players in recent seasons. He has scored 59 goals and has provided 64 assists in 225 matches for the club. The Brazilian scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 55 matches during the 2022-23 season.

Hence, fans were delighted as he inherits the No. 7 shirt. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Ronaldo’s successor."

Another fan claimed:

"Vini winning the bdor with the no.7 >>>>"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Vinicius became Real Madrid's new number 7:

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior named Cristiano Ronaldo among his idols

Vinicius Junior is one of the best and most skillful players in world football at the moment. He is the proper example of the so-called Brazilian flair and skill that fans love to see on the pitch.

Hence, the question may arise whom does the 22-year-old idolize? Vinicius has two great idols who are two of the most popular footballers to ever live. He told Diario AS:

“I learned a lot from Neymar when he played for Barcelona. He also suffered a lot. Cristiano (Ronaldo), when he played for Real too. Neymar went through a lot as a young player, having to play at such an early age and with a lot of pressure. So he is the one who is in charge today of making everything easier for the new generation."

Vinicius is already a superstar. Taking the no. 7 will further increase fans' expectations of him. This is the most iconic shirt in the club's history. If Vini can give it the proper homage remains to be seen.

