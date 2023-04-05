"Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick today", "The GOAT starts" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr against Al-Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Al-Nassr's captain for the SPL clash against Al-Adalah on Tuesday. Fans on Twitter are excited to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in action.

This will be Ronaldo's first game for his club side since the international break. The Portuguese was in great form for his country, scoring braces against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ronaldo has been in good form for Rudi Garcia's team too. Since joining them as a free agent, he has scored nine goals and provided two assists in ten games. He scored a stunning free-kick as Al-Nassr beat Abha in their last game before the international break.

Garcia's team are second in the SPL with 49 points from 21 games, one less that league leaders Al-Iittihad. Fans are excited to see Ronaldo in action, though, with one writing:

"Captain Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick today."

Another said:

"The Goat STARTS for Al-Nassr."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Al-Nassr against Al-Adalah:

Gary Neville says Wout Weghorst has made bigger impact at Manchester United than Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville recently said that Wout Wegjorst, who joined Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, has made a bigger impact at the club.

The Dutch attacker has often been criticised for his lack of goals. Neville, though, believes Weghorst's impact is greater than five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, saying on Sky Sports:

"I called him a placeholder because United didn't invest in a striker United would want. This experiment has to stop, Weghorst has to come out; it can no longer go on, the reason he continues to play and why Ronaldo is no longer at the club, you see his 19 starts against Ronaldo's 19 starts."

He added:

"Weghorst has 12 wins, four draws, three defeats, he has only scored two goals, but the team has scored 37 goals, with Ronaldo it was 19 starts, they won three less games, drawn three, lost four more with him in the team; he scored 11 but the team itself only scored 23, they are massive differences."

Poll : 0 votes