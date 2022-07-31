"Ronaldo starts? Advantage opposition", "The Kingggg is back" - Manchester United fans conflicted as Cristiano Ronaldo makes return to starting XI against Rayo Vallecano

Manchester United fans appear to be torn over Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in his first pre-season game of the summer against Rayo Vallecano on July 31.

Sky Sports has reported that the 37-year-old forward still wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, despite holding talks with the club this week.

The Portuguese was absent from the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, citing family reasons. He is set to play his first game for the club since reports came out of his desire to depart.

The Portugal captain is seeking a club that can provide him with Champions League football. Manchester United failed to reach the Premier League's top four last season, failing to qualify for the competition.

Ronaldo was their top goalscorer last season, scoring 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

Following the team's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly in Oslo on July 30, United named a starting XI that mixes experienced pros with youngsters. They will all look to make an impact under new boss Erik ten Hag in the upcoming campaign.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will start for the clash at Old Trafford. However, it is the Portuguese ace's name that jumps out on the team sheet.

Supporters seem split on whether or not the legendary attacker's presence will help the side, with many taking to Twitter to voice their opinions:

The KINGGGGGGG is back @ManUtd If anyone isn’t excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo play today you should go support another team or just turn off your tv and go do something elseThe KINGGGGGGG is back @ManUtd If anyone isn’t excited to see Cristiano Ronaldo play today you should go support another team or just turn off your tv and go do something else The KINGGGGGGG is back

sigh our coach isn't a man of himself @ManUtd Ronaldo is back after just one training session.sigh our coach isn't a man of himself @ManUtd Ronaldo is back after just one training session.sigh our coach isn't a man of himself

Boss McSauce @WcSauce2 @ManUtd Ronaldo coming back to OT after twerking for every club out there @ManUtd Ronaldo coming back to OT after twerking for every club out there https://t.co/ivd414L0s1

Erik ten Hag beleives Cristiano Ronaldo is not at the same fitness level as Manchester United teammates

The constant discussion over Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been an unwanted distraction for Erik ten Hag as he attempts to settle into life at Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old previously enjoyed five incredibly successful seasons at Ajax. However, he has a huge job on his hands when it comes to rebuilding a Manchester United squad that is surely blitzed of confidence.

Speaking ahead of the Rayo Vallecano friendly, the Dutch boss was asked by Viaplay about Ronaldo's fitness levels. He replied (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"Tomorrow he will be in the squad. We'll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot."

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. Cristiano Ronaldo warming up.YOU LOVE TO SEE IT. https://t.co/YtnmdLLcHa

