"Ronaldo is still on another level to what Salah is" - Liverpool legend Graeme Souness heaps praise on Manchester United superstar

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are two of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League at the moment. While Salah is arguably the most in-form player in world football, Ronaldo at the age of 36 still has an incredible golascoring record in 2021.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo (before the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool), Graeme Souness said:

“You can’t compare the two, it’s not just about the last three months. There is an argument for Salah being the best player in the world in these three months of the season.

“Ronaldo has got an argument, Ronaldo could sit in any room with any player from any generation and say I’ve been the best player in the history of the game. And people would argue that point. For me he’s certainly up there.

“For [Salah], he’s had several good years at Liverpool, right now he is the best one around but Ronaldo is still on another level to what Salah is in his career, where he is at this stage.”

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL WE SAID YES! ❤❤❤💍💍💍 Someone asked if it was a good idea to captain Salah all #FPL season WE SAID YES! ❤❤❤💍💍💍 Someone asked if it was a good idea to captain Salah all #FPL season

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness would pick Mohamed Salah over Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment

Although Graeme Souness believes Cristiano Ronaldo is on another level, the pundit admitted that he would pick Salah over Ronaldo at the moment:

“If you’re saying I could have a 28-year-old Ronaldo and a 28-year-old Salah, I’d be taking Ronaldo, but right now, and it’s present, and that’s what we’re interested in. Right now you would take Salah because he’s bang on form.”

Mohamed Salah has been in absolutely stunning form over the last few months. The Liverpool superstar was at his best once again, scoring a hat-trick in the historic 5-0 victory against Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Hard work is the only pathway to victory. There are no shortcuts to glory. No pain, no gain! 💪🏽 Hard work is the only pathway to victory. There are no shortcuts to glory. No pain, no gain! 💪🏽 https://t.co/v34i1e7amU

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has started the season strongly as well for Manchester United. While the Red Devils have struggled collectively, Ronaldo himself has made a decent start, having scored 6 goals so far.

Mohamed Salah's electric start to the season has mesmerized the footballing world. However, as Graeme Souness put it, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game.

The Liverpool forward will have to kick on and maintain this extraordinary form for a few more seasons to carve out a legacy similar to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

