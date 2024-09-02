"Ronaldo teammates are all leaving him", "He was one of our best players" - Fans react as Al-Nassr terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate's contract

Fans have conveyed their dismay on X after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr terminated Alex Telles' contract by mutual consent earlier today (Monday, September 2). The former Manchester United left-back is now available as a free agent.

Al-Nassr signed Telles from Manchester United last summer for a reported fee of £4 million. The Brazil international made 38 appearances across all competitions for the Saudi club, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Despite appearing to forge close on-field relations with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., the Knights of Najd have parted ways with the 31-year-old. This was reportedly done so Al-Nassr could register RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan as they look to complete another signing this summer.

"Bad Decision. He was one of our best players."

"Ronaldo teammates are all leaving him, they are tired of him."

"A mistake we'll live to regret."

"Bad decision of course but are we even surprised? A club who doesn’t have any ambition will never be a big club and al nassr don’t have ambition," one fan commented

"Bro, I will really miss him, he was very close to Cristiano," another added

"Stupid decision should have been talisca," one fan insisted

"Asides from his amazing link up play on the pitch, he brings positive vibes to the dressing room. He plays his heart out for the team. It’s disgusting he had to go for no reasonable reasons. Well i hope he gets a better offer," one fan tweeted

"Bad decision. We have only one LB now. Imagine if he's injured then what?? Telles was one of our best players who always gave his all for the team. If someone had to go then that was Talisca fraud," another chimed in

"We agreed everything with Al-Nassr" - Al-Ittihad president confirms they attempted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate this summer

Al-Ittihad president Loay Mashabi has stated that they attempted to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Sadio Mane earlier this summer. Despite having an agreement in place with Al-Nassr, the move fell through as Mane refused to move.

Senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs had reported last month that Al-Ittihad were targeting a move for Mane. Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema allegedly wanted to play alongside the Senegal skipper as he believed his addition to the squad would help Al-Ittihad challenge for the Saudi Pro League title.

However, the move never transpired. Mashabi said (via @JacobsBen on X):

“We agreed everything with Al-Nassr for Sadio, but the player then refused to move.”

Mane has flourished since he joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. last summer, garnering 19 goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

