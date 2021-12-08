"Ronaldo doesn't want to spend 90 minutes pressing" - Paul Ince debunks Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United pressing myth

Much has been made about Cristiano Ronaldo adapting to Ralf Rangnick's pressing style at Manchester United. However, Paul Ince feels that Rangnick and Ronaldo can definitely form a successful partnership together.

Highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to Manchester United, Paul Ince speaking to Mirror Football, said:

"Listen, let's put this right. Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to grace a football pitch and if it wasn't for him Man United wouldn't be where they are in the table or in the Champions League. He's been the main man, he's scored the important goals. We need to get away from this 'Ronaldo pressing here, Ronaldo pressing there'.

"You want him to be fresh, he is the main man and the one scoring goals. With Cavani out, they are struggling to score goals so they need that. You need to keep him fit.

"Yes, Rangnick has a pressing philosophy that he's used wherever he has been. But he now has the best player in the world. Ronaldo doesn't want to spend 90 minutes pressing. They need to find a solution where they press as a team and when they win it, they get it to Ronaldo's feet and let him do what he wants to do."

#UCL 🗣️ New Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: "At his age, I have never seen a player who is still that physically fit and he is still a player who can easily make the difference." 🗣️ New Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: "At his age, I have never seen a player who is still that physically fit and he is still a player who can easily make the difference."#UCL https://t.co/dGAHlFo4NS

Manchester United put in a good performance against Crystal Palace in Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge. Paul Ince highlighted how Rangick was getting Ronaldo to press by making the team more compact:

"What Rangnick has done, he's made the team compact so when they are pressing, they've put some alongside Ronaldo like Rashford. Ronaldo can press five, ten yards. He's not asking Ronaldo to press 20, 30 yards.

"What you saw at the weekend is he could do that. As long as the team is compact and press together then that will suit Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine goalscoring form for Manchester United this season

Since his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored plenty of crucial goals, having scored 6 each in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League so far.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Cristiano Ronaldo became the only player to score in every UCL group stage match back in 2017.



If he scores against Young Boys this week, he'll do it again 👀🍿 Cristiano Ronaldo became the only player to score in every UCL group stage match back in 2017.If he scores against Young Boys this week, he'll do it again 👀🍿 https://t.co/6bMBMkT5Jh

If the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner scores against the Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League tonight, he will equal his and Sebastian Haller's record of scoring in all 6 group stage matches.

Ralf Rangnick is well known for his pressing style, while Ronaldo's goslcoring prowess cannot be questioned. Playing a compact pressing style, as Ince suggested, could be ideal for both Rangnick and Ronaldo.

