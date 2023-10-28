“Ronaldo wasn’t himself”, “Looked out of touch” – Fans offer honest opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo display in Al-Nassr win over Al-Feiha

Many Al-Nassr fans claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo didn't perform to his usual standards during their 3-1 win against Al-Feiha on Saturday, October 28.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in scintillating form this season for Al-Nassr, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Despite playing a more advanced position on the pitch for most of the season, Luis Castro opted to deploy the Portgual ace deeper against Al-Feiha. He looked to enable the wingers to make the runs forward.

The first half remained evenly contested with both sides having an opportunity to take the lead right before the break. The Knights of Najd opened the deadlock in the 49th minute with Ronaldo assisting Anderson Talisca to curl the ball past the keeper.

Talisca doubled the away side's advantage in the 61st with an excellent header from distance following Alex Telles' cross. Hussein Al-Shuwaish halved the deficit five minutes later but Otavio's screamer from outside the box in the 74th minute sealed all three points for Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off in the 92nd minute after a below-par performance. Despite providing one assist, none of his six shots were on target. The 38-year-old also made zero successful dribbles, had zero accurate long balls, and lost five duels.

"Decent Performance but we couldve very well done better. Ronaldo wasn't himself tonight and the team was sluggish."

"Ronaldo looked out of touch. Madu looked solid , Fofana getting better, Otavio motm for me, Talisca doing Talisca things, Mane and Ghareeb decent. All in all good game. Atmosphere was bit dull today."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. are now second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 25 points from 11 games, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Feiha vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Exploring the stats from Saudi Pro League clash

Anderson Talisca and Otavio inspired Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to a comfortable 3-1 win against Al-Feiha away from home on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Al-Nassr dominated possession with 63% of the ball. They completed 691 passes with an accuracy of 91%. In contrast, Al-Feiha had 37% of the ball and registered 407 passes with an accuracy of 84%.

The Knights of Najd also looked much more threatening in attack, landing 19 shots in total, with seven being on target. On the other hand, Al-Feiha had 16 shots in total with six being on target but were unable to take advantage of most of their big chances.