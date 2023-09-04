“Ronaldo wasn’t that type of player, and Martial clearly isn’t” - Gary Neville on what Rasmus Hojlund brings to Manchester United

Gary Neville shared his take on what Rasmus Hojlund brings to Manchester United. He outlined the qualities Cristiano Ronaldo or Anthony Martial didn't bring to the table.

Hojlund made a cameo appearance against Arsenal on his United debut. While Erik ten Hag's side lost the game 3-1, Hojlund's physically imposing presence was on display.

Neville said about Hojlund (via United in Focus):

“United haven’t had a striker that they can hit for a long time. Ronaldo wasn’t that type of player, and Martial certainly isn’t."

He added:

“He’s (Hojlund) a runner, and he looks like someone who can mess people about. At the end of the day, he’s 20 years of age. He's still learning the game. It’s not really fair on him to be put under this pressure."

Neville added:

“We’re expecting this young lad to be United’s answer to Erling Haaland. There’s lots of pressure on him. It's a big price tag, but there were certainly positives today.”

Hojlund, 20, has been signed from Serie A club Atalanta. While he's still young, there are lots of expectations placed on him by fans and experts.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's idol

Throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has done remarkable things and has inspired many young strikers. Rasmus Hojund is one of them.

Hojlund said that he followed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's career closely and idolises him. The Danish striker, who signed for Manchester United this summer, said (via the CR 7 Timeline):

"My idol is Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him in United, and I followed him to Real Madrid. I just like his mentality and love that he's so eager to score goals. He's so passionate about wanting to be the best."

Hojlund has arrived at Manchester United as a raw young talent, just as his idol did two decades go. Whether the Dane can leave a legacy of the same caliber remains to be seen.