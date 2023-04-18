“Ronaldo watching my stories” – Former Big Brother contestant Pedro Soa exposes Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram activity after break-up with fiance

Former Big Brother contestant Pedro Soa has revealed that Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been watching his Instagram stories following his split up with Ana Cristina Aguas.

Soa is a Portuguese reality TV star who shot to fame after appearing on Season 5 of Big Brother Portugal in 2020. Soa was famously in a relationship with Ana Cristina Aguas for a decade before getting engaged four months earlier. However, primarily due to family-related issues, the pair recently split up.

Since their separation, Pedro Soa has been venting on Instagram, sharing not only posts but also stories about his failed relationship. In a surprising turn of events, Soa has revealed that the most followed person on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been keeping an eye on his content.

Soa took a screenshot of the list of spectators from one of his stories, providing proof that the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend was indeed watching his stories on Instagram. Thanking the 38-year-old for 'morale' support, Soa said (via flash.pt):

“Ronaldo watching my stories. Thank you, Cristiano. Your morale at this point is welcome.”

It's unclear whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo knows either Soa or Aguas personally. However, since Soa is a famous Portuguese reality TV star, it's not surprising to see the Portugal icon keeping an eye on his whereabouts.

Cristiano Ronaldo to rent out his lavish Madrid mansion

According to Spanish outlet Semana (via Mundo Deportivo), Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to lease out his £5 million mansion in Madrid. He will reportedly rent it out for an eye-popping €10,000 per month. Ronaldo stayed at the mansion during his nine-year stint at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

Designed by renowned architect Joaquin Torres, Ronaldo’s mansion in Madrid has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Additionally, it has swimming pools, both indoors and outdoors, and a massive football pitch. Needless to say, fitness freak Ronaldo’s Madrid house also has a state-of-the-art gym.

In her Netflix documentary, “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez admitted that she got lost when she visited her beau’s luxurious Madrid house for the first time. She said that it would often take her almost 30 minutes to find her way back to the living room.

