"Ronaldo will never get that kind of juice" - Fans react as Lionel Messi enjoys time on luxury cruise ship with family and Inter Miami owners

Fans on Twitter managed to take jibes at Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi was spotted enjoying himself on a luxury cruise ship alongside Inter Miami's wealthy owners.

Messi recently joined the MLS club as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30. The Argentina captain has since been unveiled as a new player for the club on July 16 and is set to make his debut against Liga MX club Cruz Azul on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash.

Ahead of that, he was spotted enjoying some luxury time with the club's owners, with the player's family also attending the event.

David Beckham spoke about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut and urged fans to tone down their expectations

David Beckham recently spoke about how much of a part Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul as the Argentina captain prepares for his debut against the American club.

Beckham confirmed that Messi would play a part in the game. However, he is uncertain whether the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be featured for the entire match.

Speaking about Messi, the Englishman said (via the Hindustan Times):

"Leo will play some part of the game, but that will be down to the coach, (and) it'll be down to Leo to decide if he's ready because we know that he's been away for a few weeks with his family, but he looks sharp. He looks great, but he's going to need time to adapt as well."

Inter Miami are currently struggling as they are the 28th-placed team in a 29-team league. Many expect Messi's arrival to change the dismal condition.

Beckham, however, urged fans not to expect a drastic change, as it may take a while for the Argentine to adapt.

He said:

"It's a different style of football. It's a slightly different level to what obviously some of the players that are coming in are used to. But at the end of the day, this level of football in this country now is a good level. It's a great level, so there are going to be moments where we have to be patient."

Lionel Messi will have his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets alongside him at Inter Miami, while Tata Martino has been appointed as the new coach of the club.