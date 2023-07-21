Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup match? 

Lionel Messi will be in the Inter Miami squad for the first time today when they take on Cruz Azul. The MLS side are facing the Liga MX outfit in the Leagues Cup match at the DRV PNK Stadium.

While Messi is set to be in the squad, he is reportedly going to be named on the bench. Argentine journalist Gaston Edul has reported that the new signing could get minutes but is highly unlikely to start.

The former Barcelona star will be joined by Sergio Busquets on the bench. The Spaniard is also expected to get a few minutes in the second half, but new signing Jordi Alba is not going to be involved. The left-back was announced on Thursday but is not in the squad to face Cruz Azul.

Lionel Messi will have to wait for his MLS debut as the league is currently on a short mid-season break. Inter Miami return to league action on August 20th against Charlotte FC, and the Argentine is in line to play.

Lionel Messi has saved MLS, claims former USMNT star

Former USA international Geoff Cameron has claimed that Lionel Messi moving to the United States has saved MLS. He believes that the viewership will now rise and the players will also strive to do better in the league.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cameron claimed the MLS needed a big boost as the Apple subscribers were dropping. He added that the league needed something special to catch the eyeballs again and Inter Miami signing the former PSG star has helped. He said:

"The impact he has had so far has been astronomical. The owners, I'm sure, are all happy. [With] the Apple deal, I think he saved the league, essentially [because] the subscribers and viewership was a bit down, and they really wanted to push and people know what Messi brings."

He added:

"This is a guy that's one of the best players to have ever played and he and Ronaldo are two players that have changed the game in the most unbelievable way. Now Messi's coming here to the States, what his viewership [brings] and what he's accomplished just raises the level here in MLS."

Inter Miami are at the bottom of the Easter Conference table right now. They are 12 points adrift of DC United, who sit in the final playoffs spot, but have two games in hand.