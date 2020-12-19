Roy Hodgson tips Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year - Reports

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson, has picked Jordan Henderson for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. The Liverpool skipper is nominated for the award along with sporting greats such as Lewis Hamilton, Hollie Doyle, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Tyson Fury, and Stuart Broad.

Henderson captained Liverpool to their first league title in over 30 years last season. The Englishman has been a constant presence in Jurgen Klopp's midfield since the German took over as manager in 2015. Jordan Henderson was also the captain when Liverpool beat Tottenham to win the Champions League in 2019.

Speaking to the press ahead of Crystal Palace's clash against Liverpool, Hodgson said:

"He's an exceptional player, one who works exceptionally hard at his game and one who has got consistently better. In 2012, when he'd just moved to Liverpool, we took him with us for his first England trip in the Euros to Poland and Ukraine. He was a very different player to the one he is today. He's worked so hard on his game to become the lead figure at that club. He works hard on his game technically and tactically as well."

"I'd certainly support his candidacy for BBC Sports Personality of the Year. I tend always to vote for football people because that's my world and I know the people in football, so I'm pleased he's nominated and I wish him all the best for that."

The former England manager also believes that Henderson has done enough to warrant himself a statue outside Anfield.

"Certainly a lot in his life will be of a very high standard at the moment in terms of his satisfaction because to lead Liverpool to their first trophy after so many years and to do it in such spectacular fashion, that's already guaranteed his statue outside Anfield one day," concluded Roy Hodgson.

Liverpool have been great this season

Liverpool will look to win back-to-back Premier League titles

After last season's runaway title victory, it would've been easy for Liverpool to take their foot off the gas. But Jurgen Klopp's side have looked like champions this season. Barring the humiliating loss against Aston Villa, Liverpool have been dominant in their performances and currently sit on top of the Premier League table.

Jordan Henderson will hope to lead his side to even more silverware this year. Liverpool have been stellar in the Champions League as well, topping their group and drawing RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.