Roy Keane agrees with Jamie Carragher prediction as they predict scoreline for PL clash between Liverpool and Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has sided with fellow pundit Jamie Carragher, backing Liverpool to defeat his former side in their upcoming Premier League clash. The two sides are set to lock horns at Anfield on Sunday, October 19.

Both sides will be aiming to make a statement. While the Reds are firm favorites to secure all three points, the 2024-25 Premier League champions have lost three games in a row across all competitions. They are currently second in the league table with 15 points from seven games, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

On the other hand, Manchester United have had a poor start to the season under Ruben Amorim's tutelage. They have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup and are currently 10th in the Premier League standings with 10 points from seven games.

During a segment on The Overlap, Keane predicted the Reds to secure all three points, stating (via Liverpool.com):

"I'm going to go 3-1 to Liverpool."

Gary Neville then confirmed Carragher's prediction, adding:

"2-1 to Liverpool, he (Carragher) is going."

Arne Slot and Co. have lost one of their last 14 league fixtures against the Red Devils, winning seven and drawing six.

"I can see him causing Arne Slot's side all sorts of problems" - Chris Sutton backs Manchester United star to have positive impact against Liverpool

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton believes Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo could exploit the Merseysiders' defensive frailties and secure a result for his side. Despite this, Sutton predicted the Reds to secure a 2-1 win in their upcoming clash.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"There are definitely reasons for Manchester United to be optimistic here. Liverpool have issues defensively, and their weakness at full-back might suit United's tactics. I can see Bryan Mbeumo causing Arne Slot's side all sorts of problems."

He added:

"My head is telling me that Ruben Amorim's side will get something at Anfield but I don't want to go for a draw, even though that's what I think will happen. AI might go for a draw, or the readers [Sutton does not know anyone else's predictions when he makes his] but it is not in my nature to sit on the fence for a big game like this."

Mbeumo has arguably been one of Manchester United's brightest stars this season, since joining from Brentford over the summer. He has garnered two goals and one assist in eight appearances across all competitions to date.

