Roy Keane allegedly headbutted by fan as video of Micah Richards defending him emerges online

Football pundit Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted by a fan at the Emirates when Arsenal took on Manchester United on Sunday, September 3. Fellow analyst Micah Richards was caught on camera trying to keep the fan away from Keane, while the police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

Arsenal won 3-1 at the Emirates on Sunday after scoring two goals in the dying minutes of the match. The Reds Devils had taken the lead in the first half but only managed to hold on to it for a little over 100 seconds.

After the match, a fan allegedly headbutted Roy Keane in the stadium. Richards was seemingly fuming in the video, which has now gone viral on social media. Sky Sports have released a statement which read:

"We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation."

The Metropolitan Police have also confirmed the investigation and said in a statement (via Sky Sports):

"Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September."

Security guards and Richards stepped in to help the Manchester United legend as per reports in the UK media.

Roy Keane not happy with Manchester United after Arsenal loss

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United have too many issues at the club. He added that the injuries were a part of the game, but with Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans coming on, the squad was not up to the mark.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Keane said:

"I think the manager will be pleased with the performance, but if you're looking at the bigger picture, I still think there's massive problems at the club. You look at the defence at the end of the game, I know there was injuries, but the lads they're putting on. They were trying to move [Harry] Maguire on. I like Johnny Evans, he's a good lad, but he left Man United seven years ago because he wasn't good enough. He was coming on today, they're really stretched with injuries."

He added:

"You had the new striker coming on today in Hojlund. You had Martial, I know the manager praised him after the game, I don't think he got a kick. He didn't do too much. There are still problems at United. In terms of the bigger picture and trying to at least compete with Man City, I think they're way off..."

Roy Keane's point about issues at the club were proven right just minutes later as Jadon Sancho posted a statement countering Erik ten Hag, who had claimed that the Englishman didn't train well and was thus dropped from the squad.