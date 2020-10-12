Roy Keane criticises Manchester United duo for latest England displays

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane aimed criticism towards Red Devils duo Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, as well as others, after watching England beat Belgium 2-1 on Sunday.

The Three Lions defeated the world's No.1-ranked team at Wembley Stadium in the Nations League, putting them top of League A Group 2.

Romelu Lukaku fired Belgium ahead from the penalty spot after a clumsy Eric Dier challenge, before Marcus Rashford scored a spot-kick of his own soon after.

In the second-half, Mason Mount's ranged effort deflected off Toby Alderweireld and looped over Simon Mignolet to put England ahead. Gareth Southgate's side held on for a huge three points, but Keane wasn't satisfied with a few displays.

Roy Keane name drops Manchester United duo for criticism

Roy Keane name dropped a group of England players after the big win at Wembley, two of which just so happened to be those of Manchester United.

Speaking in the ITV studio after full-time, Keane lamented Harry Maguire's decision-making, especially when the Manchester United captain was facing an elite striker like Romelu Lukaku. He was quoted saying:

"We’re talking about decision-making, particularly against very good teams here. Listen, [Declan] Rice had an excellent night, I thought he was very good, but here he gets himself into a bit of a mess with his decision-making. He gets dragged into the ball where he really doesn’t have to.

"When you make a mistake like that you hope your team-mate helps you out but then it’s compounded by Maguire, they’ve made a bad situation worse. Maguire then goes when he doesn’t have to go and straight away you’re thinking, 'We’re in trouble here' because you look at this boy, Lukaku, big, strong, powerful player and you know he’s going to outrun Dier. In a defensive position your plan is to slow him up if you can and show him wide but Dier does the opposite to that."

Keane also saved some criticism for Rashford, despite the Manchester United star netting England's equalizer from the penalty spot. The Irish pundit mentioned that he believes Rashford's body language should've been better from the start. Keane said:

"Rashford in the first-half was going through the motions. I just want to make a point, Rashford, his body language in the first half, he needs to do better. And then he started doing what he should be doing, running at people, getting forward, doing things quickly.

"Gareth Southgate should have said something at half-time, cut out this nonsense, kind of standing on the ball. Pass it and run, pass it and move and, again, it was excellent play between Rice and Rashford at the end but simplify the game. Remember what got you into this England team and that’s running at people. That’s your strength."

Keane has never been known to mince his words, as a pundit and as Manchester United captain. Although he saved time to criticise Rashford, it was good to see Keane praise the young forward for growing into the game.

With the Euros just around the corner, Rashford and Maguire will be looking to find some consistent form to steer Manchester United out of their current rut, and solidify their place in a national team that has quite a bit of competition for places.