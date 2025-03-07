  • home icon
Roy Keane disagrees with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville as he makes score prediction for Manchester United vs Arsenal

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 07, 2025 11:45 GMT
Roy Keane has disagreed with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher, and Gary Neville have predicted the outcome of this weekend's game

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes his former side will fail to get the better of Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash. The two clubs lock horns at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 9.

Mikel Arteta's side come into the game buoyed by their 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The Gunners are second in the league table after 27 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are 14th in the Premier League and were dumped out of the FA Cup last weekend by Fulham. Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday, March 6.

Red Devils legend Gary Neville, though, believes his former side will earn a point on Sunday, predicting a 1-1 draw while speaking on The Overlap. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher echoed those thoughts.

However, Keane disagreed with the duo and predicted Mikel Arteta's team to pick up a 2-1 win instead.

“We sit here every week saying that United will win, and they don’t win. Arsenal 2-1, I’m going with Arsenal 2-1,” said Keane.
Manchester United are 21 points behind the Gunners in the Premier League with 11 games left to play this season.

How many times have Arsenal and Manchester United faced each other?

Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim

Arsenal and Manchester United have faced each other 243 times in their history, with the Gunners winning 90 games to the Red Devils' 99.

The north London side have had the upper hand in recent meetings, winning four of the last five games between the two sides. This includes the 2-0 league win in the reverse fixture this season at the Emirates. However, Manchester United secured a 6-4 win on penalties in the FA Cup third-round tie against the Gunners in January this year.

The two teams arrive at the game in contrasting form. The Gunners have won two and lost two of their last five games across competitions. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have one win and two defeats in their last five games. Amorim has won just five of his 16 games in the Premier League so far.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
