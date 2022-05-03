Roy Keane explains why Manchester United have had a 'disastrous season' on a number of fronts

Seven-time Premier League winner Roy Keane believes a combination of on-field and off-field situations have led to Manchester United enduring a "disastrous" season.

The Red Devils will finish a fifth consecutive campaign without silverware, despite bringing in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in the summer. They also had to play under three managers this season in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick.

Keane, who enjoyed tremendous success during his 12-year stint with United, believes the managerial situation was a reason for his former club's dismal season. He said on Sky Sports (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"It’s been a disastrous season on a number of fronts. Off the field, a change of manager, bringing in a manager - giving him a caretaker role which was never going to work."

The Irishman, who was part of Manchester United's treble-winning team in 1999, added that the uncertainty over the futures of a few players hasn't helped either. Keane opined:

"They’re too easy to play against, they've not won enough games, a lot of players leaving the club, a lot of players wanting to leave the club. It’s been a long old season for them and they’ll be glad to see the back of it."

It is worth noting that at least five players could exit Old Trafford in the summer. Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani will be out of contract, while Nemanja Matic has already revealed that he will be departing the club.

Manchester United will need to rebuild over the next few transfer windows after dismal campaign

Manchester United began the 2021-22 season well, winning four of their first five Premier League matches, but exited the Carabao Cup in the third round. They then went on to suffer a fourth-round defeat in the FA Cup and a Round of 16 exit in the UEFA Champions League.

Rangnick's side currently sit sixth in the league standings, having picked up 58 points from 36 matches. A top-four finish looks extremely unlikely as they are five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two matches in hand.

The Red Devils will need a massive rebuild over the next few transfer windows if they are to start challenging for titles again. They require reinforcements in almost every position across the pitch and incoming manager Erik ten Hag has a massive task on his hands.

